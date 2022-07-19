Knicks confident about landing Donovan Mitchell without trading RJ Barrett?

Knicks personnel have projected confidence, sources said, that they will ultimately be able to land Mitchell without sacrificing Barrett. Likewise, league sources have indicated that Utah isn’t enamored by becoming the franchise that coughs up a sizable extension to Barrett.

Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

Lots to get into on Deandre Ayton re-signing w/ Suns, possible Donovan Mitchell trade, state of the Lakers & more.

Three ways the Knicks can land Donovan Mitchell.

This week's Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza, freshly dispatched worldwide, has all the usual notes and numbers AND lots of Donovan Mitchell trade talk with @Tony Jones:

The Knicks and Jazz are perfect trade partners but that doesn't make them ideal negotiation partners.

Story with the latest on Donovan Mitchell and why two teams that seem like a great match have other complications:

The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes are looming over RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro's extension conversations. What about the other 2019 first-round picks still on the board for a new deal?

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Thor (yup!), then we dive into the Lakers, Donovan Mitchell, Ayton fallout, a couple of good extensions and more.

The star-craved Knicks have been waiting for this moment. Now, the time to strike has arrived after collecting the necessary war chest of assets.

For @basketbllnews, I dove into why Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks feels inevitable from multiple angles:

New @lockedonbucks w/@Andy Larsen

-Joe Ingles play prior to the injury

-Fit alongside Giannis and the Bucks roster

-Clarkson and Pat Bev trades?

-Where does Donovan Mitchell land?

-Covering a contender to lottery team!

When might a Donovan Mitchell trade get done?

After last year's endless flood of meetings at LeBron's house I demand to know who else he and AD have talked to on the phone. Show me the Donovan Mitchell call logs you cowards.

Report: Jazz talked Donovan Mitchell trades before dealing Rudy Gobert

From earlier: my read on where Donovan Mitchell/NYK talks stood heading into the weekend (don't think much has changed), including Jazz asking for package including RJ Barrett in earlier discussions with NYK, Knicks' desire to land Mitchell & MIA looming:

Will Heat's Tyler Herro, Knicks' RJ Barrett get max contract extensions?

Clutch Points: “I think the deal eventually gets done. I think the Knicks have too much to lose for it not to get done… I think eventually both sides are trying to figure out a median that they can come to.” @Tony Jones to @Marc Stein on Donovan Mitchell trade rumors on @SpotifyLive. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2022

Clutch Points: . @Marc Stein: “How many picks do you think it takes [to get Donovan Mitchell trade done]?” @Tony Jones: “I think it takes at least 5. I think maybe it gets done with 4, but no less than 4 certainly. I think the sweet spot is probably 5.” (via @SpotifyLive) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2022

Tommy Beer: Donovan Mitchell is playing pickup in NYC today at trainer Chris Brinkley’s Black Op runs. Here he crosses up and dunks on Paolo Banchero – and damn near breaks the basket stanchion in the process. -via Twitter @TommyBeer / July 19, 2022

RJ Barrett and Tyler Herro are the two extension-eligible 2019 first-rounders whose futures seem tied to the outcomes of the Durant and Mitchell trade sweepstakes. The Miami Heat remain focused on acquiring one of those aforementioned All-Stars, and multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told B/R that Miami has prioritized pursuing Durant over Mitchell. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022

Both Barrett and Herro are expected to command maximum paydays. By all accounts, it seems unlikely Barrett will find a new deal in the interim. And regardless of the trade outcomes, there’s a greater sense of optimism among NBA executives that Miami will come to terms with Herro prior to the 2022-23 campaign. ‘”They always seem to pay their guys,'” one assistant general manager said. -via Bleacher Report / July 19, 2022

Jake Fischer: The word on the street is definitely that both Barrett and Tyler Herro are looking for maximum contract extensions. -via Spotify / July 16, 2022