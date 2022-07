During the beginning of the pandemic, restaurants that may have never offered delivery before had to adapt to keep their customers and employees safe. While delivery is convenient for customers, it can be costly to the business and not all food travels well. If the business does not do the delivery in-house, some companies charge up to 30% in fees (via CNN). Not only that, but once the food is in transit, the presentation and integrity of the dish can be ruined.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO