Is student loan forgiveness fair to those without college degrees? Americans remain divided over costs

 3 days ago

Adalila Camal Vargas, 45, is a beverage cashier working in Las Vegas. She didn't want to attend college, but when her daughter in 2015 wanted to attend...

Clark County School District Is Offering Second Chance To Applicants

The Clark County School District is giving previously-rejected teaching applicants a second chance at a job. It was recently announced that CCSD was reaching out to people who had in the past been rejected for various teaching positions. The 2022-2023 school year is a mere weeks away and the district is scrounging to get positions filled. According to Fox 5 News in Las Vegas, the CCSD hiring staff is making outbound calls to previously rejected applicants, asking them to reapply. Fox 5 reports that the Clark County School District currently has almost 1500 open positions for teachers. They say some highly-qualified applicants were rejected formerly for substitute positions, some without any explanation. According to Fox 5, many of the rejected applicants held a license to substitute teach in Nevada, but still were turned down as possible hires. Some for no reason other than a reference not returning a call. Well, now the tables have turned, as CCSD is hoping those applicants will resubmit.
Las Vegas renters get slight breather as prices cool

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Renters across Southern Nevada, already hit hard by spiking gas prices and a 9.1% inflation rate in June, can look for a slight bit of relief when their leases come up. According to the Nevada State Apartment Association, rent price hikes are beginning to stabilize.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases again dip in Clark County, state

For the second straight week, COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped and cases plateaued in Nevada, according to state data released Wednesday, potentially signaling the start of a more sustained downturn. “We’re starting to see the downward trend,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV’s School of Public...
Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Almost all of the apartment units constructed in Reno (94%) and Henderson (93%) during the last decade are categorized as luxury units, according to an analysis of data compiled by the market research firm Yardi Matrix, a finding that stands in stark contrast to Nevada’s ranking as the state with the fewest low-income units per […] The post Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis  appeared first on Nevada Current.
Is Henderson, NV Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Henderson and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Henderson really is.
