ECISD hosts Leadership University

Ector County ISD leaders will spend the next couple of days learning from each other and guest speakers including the Texas Commissioner of Education.

ECISD’s annual Leadership University runs through Thursday at Crossroads Fellowship, 6901 East State Highway 191. This year’s theme is Level Up and includes nearly 50 breakout sessions, group learning time, two keynote speakers and a community panel of local leaders offering insight on a variety of leadership topics.

ECISD’s Leadership University began at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with a presentation from Superintendent of Schools Scott Muri. After the first round of breakout sessions, the first keynote comes from Pete Gorman, president and chief executive officer of Peter Gorman Leadership Associates LLC, who has been recognized nationally as an education leader and for developing outstanding leadership teams with more than 30 years of experience in education and business.

Wednesday morning starts at 8:30 a.m. with video session from Education Commission Mike Morath. The panel discussion with Odessa College President Dr. Gregory Williams, University of Texas Permian Basin President Dr. Sandra Woodley, Education Partnership of the Permian Basin Director Dr. Adrian Vega and Odessa Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Renee’ Earls.

Leadership University is a project of ECISD’s Talent Development Department and aligns with the district’s strategic plan to grow strong leaders by providing meaningful professional development opportunities that help Level Up their leadership skills.