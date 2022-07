MINNEAPOLIS -- Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Matt Birk is under fire for comments he made at a convention last month about abortion and rape, the latest flash point in the campaign since the fall of Roe v. Wade.On the same day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe, Birk spoke at the National Right to Life Convention in Atlanta. During his speech, he criticized pro-abortion rights advocates and said they "always want to go to the rape card.""A rape is obviously a horrible thing, but an abortion is not going to heal the wounds of that. Two wrongs is not...

