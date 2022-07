On their way to a 65-30 start, not much has gone wrong for the Yankees. In fact, almost everything has gone right. With the team off to such a dominating start, it’s difficult to find glaring areas of “need,” but that’s not to say the team couldn’t use some help. An outfielder to help fill the Joey Gallo-shaped hole in the lineup and a Luis Castillo-type starter come to mind as ways to really bring emphasize that the Yankees are going “all-in” this year.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO