Weight Loss

5 Nutrition Tips To Get in Shape Without a Celebrity Trainer

By Rosie Marder
 1 day ago
Shutterstock

While many celebrities have access to special equipment and resources that most people don’t, personal trainer and nutrition coach Daniel Stransky can help you feel confident in your own skin with five key nutrition tips.

“Even though celebrities do have access to some resources that we don’t, the truth is that there are some simple things you can do with your personal nutrition to achieve ‘Celebrity Transformation’ – level results without the celebrity trainer, private chef, exclusive gym membership or even top-notch plastic surgeon,” the trainer told Us Weekly.

He detailed his tips, which include scheduling meals and when to cut calories, below:

1. Eat More Protein

Protein is the building block of muscle. It is the macronutrient that allows the body to recover from exercise as well as gain and retain lean muscle. Protein is also the most satiating macronutrient, which means that eating more protein in your diet will keep you fuller for longer while consuming fewer total calories. When trying to lose fat, protein should still be prioritized at a high level so that you keep as much muscle as possible during the fat loss process.

2. Reduce Alcohol Intake

One thing that alcohol does not mix well with is a weight loss goal. It is well-known that a shot of vodka has about 100 calories but what is not well-known is the negative impact that alcohol has on your metabolism. The body prioritizes metabolizing alcohol acutely over other nutrients that have been ingested during the day. This is similar to the way the body reacts to poison. This process then slows the breakdown and partitioning of other nutrients ingested within the same time frame, making it more likely they be stored as fat.

3. Schedule Your Meals

Having an eating schedule is one of the most efficient practices to reduce overeating. When you know when your next meal or snack is coming, there is a predictability around eating that will keep you in check with portion control and satiety. If you are eating erratically, you are more likely to overeat at any given meal because you won’t be sure when you are eating next. Having a schedule allows you to have control, mindfulness and consistency over when and how much you eat at each interval of the day.

4. Learn to Read Nutritional Facts

Weight loss occurs in a caloric deficit (a.ka. when you consume fewer calories than you use). The only way to monitor your caloric deficit is through tracking your calories. To do this, you must be able to read and interpret a nutritional facts sheet. You need to be able to know how many calories, proteins, carbs and fats are in the items you’re eating and be able to put those pieces of your nutritional puzzle together accurately.

5. Don’t Cut Calories Too Drastically

This is a common mistake in diet culture. People cut calories so low that it ends up hurting their metabolism instead of bolstering it. An effective weight loss protocol is not about starvation and rapid weight loss. It’s about eating the right foods in the right amounts. Starvation may lead to a quick drop in weight, but that is an unsustainable lifestyle change and will likely result in any weight lost being gained back. The key is to make lifestyle changes that you can stick with forever. Your results will only be a good as they are sustainable.

IN THIS ARTICLE
