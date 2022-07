July 21, 2022 - The Saturday Morning Shoppe and Live Love St. Pete are hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway Saturday, Aug. 6, in Lot 4 at Tropicana Field. Volunteers will hand out over 2,000 backpacks to anyone in need, and no registration is necessary. Several community organizations donated the bags, with Live Love St. Pete providing 1,000 and the Tampa Bay Rays contributing 300. Both the giveaway and market begin at 12 p.m. and run until 5 p.m. The event is at 198 17th St. S. in St. Petersburg, and admission and parking are free.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO