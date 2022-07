MATTAPAN, Mass. — The Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood, Thursday. Police responded to Orland Street, shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a person shot. When they arrived on scene, police say they located a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, according to Boston Police.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO