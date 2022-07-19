ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Breaking Benjamin to Join Alice in Chains, Bush, at Soaring Eagle Show – Win Tickets Here!

By Janna
 3 days ago
What was already a fantastic line up is now even more awesome: Breaking Benjamin will be joining Alice in Chains and Bush at Soaring Eagle Casino in September!. Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Plush are set to rock Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Mich., Friday, September...

