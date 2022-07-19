ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Here's How 'House of the Dragon' Emerged Victorious in The War of the Five Pitches

By Shrishty Mishra
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2016, after Game of Thrones Season 6 wrapped up, the announcement of the series wrapping up after Season 8 followed. HBO was then in a spot to decide which project could follow the cultural phenomenon coming out of George R.R. Martin’s work. At that point in its history of four...

collider.com

Collider

'Vampire Academy' Trailer Puts a New Spin on Richelle Meade's Popular Series

Back in the mid-aughts, millennial culture was split up into different factions which included novels about dystopian worlds, like The Hunger Games and Divergent, and of course vampires, like Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. But there was another vampiric series that caught the interest of an entire generation: Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy. Sure, the series was adapted into Vampire Academy movie in 2014, which was met with seriously mixed opinions, but the anticipation has never been higher than it is right now for Peacock's adaptation of the series. Which is exactly why the upcoming series landed a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year.
MOVIES
Collider

’Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’s SDCC Panel is Streaming on YouTube

If you are part of the unlucky group of people that couldn’t attend the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel at today’s SDCC, you’ll be happy to know that Prime Video made the entire thing available on YouTube, so you can get a feel of what it was like, what the cast had to say about the upcoming (and highly anticipated) series, and all the information revealed. Set to premiere in early September, the epic show will chronicle the creation of the rings that ultimately led to transforming Sauron in one of Middle Earth’s biggest threats.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

First 'John Wick 4' Image Shows Keanu Reeves Returning in a Haze of Candles

The first image from Lionsgate's highly anticipated John Wick 4 has arrived. This first look at the film teases the return of Keanu Reeves's titular assassin in a stylized haze of candles and while it doesn't offer up any new information other than the fact that Wick is indeed coming, it's a gorgeous shot that highlights the style these films routinely bring. After some delays, the popular gun-fu franchise will return for the first of its two-part finale on March 24, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Wheel of Time: Origins' Returns Next Month, New Trailer Focuses on Lan Mandragoran

Prime Video's fantasy epic The Wheel of Time took the world by storm last year as it dove into the intricate and magic-filled world that the late Robert Jordan conjured up in his expansive novel series. Along with the series, Prime unveiled six animated shorts called The Wheel of Time: Origins which provided additional context to the tales being unfurled on-screen. The three-minute shorts were entitled "The Breaking of the World," "The Fall of Manetheren." "The Greatest Warder," "Saidar, Saidin, Stone," "The White Tower," and "An Ogier's Longing" and now, with today's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans got to see a glimpse behind the veil, as the creative team and a surprise guest came together to talk about the process.
TV SERIES
Person
Brian Helgeland
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
Collider

'Ghosts' Season 1 Blooper Reel Features All the Paranormal On-Set Humor

As you probably know, CBS and Paramount+ couldn’t host a panel on their biggest and most popular shows without including a segment for Ghosts. The supernatural comedy quickly became a surprise hit, and the network’s highest rated sitcom in years. The show centers around a couple who inherits a mansion and decides to turn it into a B&B – but they get shocked after discovering the house is haunted to the brim with ghosts from several eras.
TV SERIES
Collider

First 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Footage Showcases Epic Battles and Stunts

During Prime Video's panel for The Wheel of Time: Origins, the series' showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed the first footage from the upcoming second season of The Wheel of Time. In addition to sharing this sneak peek at the upcoming season, it was revealed that the series had been renewed for a third season, igniting the excitement of fans around the world.
TV SERIES
The Associated Press

Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con

Dwayne Johnson went a few steps beyond merely teasing his long-awaited “Black Adam” movie at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. Ever the showman, Johnson brought a new traile r for the DC Comics superhero film and some flashy technology, lighting up the biggest room at the annual fan convention all while in costume. But he had another big reveal too: Johnson told the 6,000-some people in the audience that they could see “Black Adam” in IMAX for free with the help of the ticketing service Fandango. The character Black Adam has the powers of the ancient gods and has been entombed for some 5,000 years before being released into the modern world. In the trailer he says his powers are “a curse, not a gift.” Set for an Oct. 21 theatrical release, “Black Adam” reunites Johnson with his “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra. It also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, all of whom joined Johnson and Collet-Serra for the panel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Victorious#Dunk And Egg
Collider

New 'Wizard of Oz' Section Flies into Warner Bros. Theme Park in 2024

Fans of the classic 1939 film can rejoice as a new look of the highly anticipated Wizard of Oz section of Australia's Warner Bros. Movie World has been revealed via the theme park's Facebook page which offers a glimpse of what guests can experience when the the land eventually opens in 2024. The post reads:
MOVIES
Collider

'Nope' Ending Explained: Everybody Wants To Be Famous

Editor's Note: The following contains Nope spoilers. The latest highly anticipated film from acclaimed writer-director Jordan Peele, Nope, has finally been unleashed on the world and has proven to be one of his most intriguing yet. Much like Get Out and Us before it, it is a film that plays with genre in a multitude of ways that pack a lot of meaning. What sets it apart is how much it is built around and interested in the history of moviemaking itself. It shows that Peele is both hyper-aware of the history of the industry and skeptical about its impact. This creates a self-reflective quality that, while it is an enjoyable summer blockbuster, also brings a lot of depth to its narrative. On the surface, it is about a group of people caught up in a science fiction story with tinges of horror. When you look closer, you see it is a movie that is itself about the process of creating for an audience and what the impact of seeking spectacle has on the people involved. It is a rich and melancholic text that I am now about to completely spoil from beginning to end. Thus, either bookmark this to read later, or be prepared for everything to be revealed from here forward.
MOVIES
Collider

Marvel Studios Unveils First Look at 'Marvel Zombies' at 2022 SDCC

For the first time since 2019, Marvel Studios returned to the San Diego Comic-Con this year and brought with them an entire arsenal of images for fans to salivate over. Before commandeering the Hall H panel on Saturday evening, Marvel held a panel early on Friday July 22 to divulge exclusive information on all of their upcoming animation projects, including the long-anticipated Disney+ series Marvel Zombies.
COMICS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Collider

Allen Funt's Candid Camera Documentary Sets August Release Date

Popular media producer Shout! Factory will release a Digital version of the Allen Funt Documentary, Mister Candid Camera, reports Deadline. The film details the story of the mastermind behind the creation of classic secret prank television series, Candid Camera. It is expected to debut on major streaming platforms, such as Apple TV, GooglePlay, Amazon, Youtube, and more on August 2.
MOVIES
Collider

'Atlanta' Season 4 Teases Return With Otherworldly New Trailer

FX’s Atlanta has dropped a surreal new teaser for Season 4 which will come out this fall. The minute-long clip is full of Easter eggs and callbacks to major moments of the series. The clip sees Donald Glover's Earn and Zazie Beetz's Van stepping outside a convenience store which is not any other store but the one where Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) shot someone in the opening scene of the pilot episode, The Big Bang.
ATLANTA, GA
Collider

'Nope' Box Office Beams in Projected $44.5 Million Opening Weekend

Proving to be every bit a spectacle that Oscar-winning writer and director Jordan Peele intended it to be, Nope is forecasted to top the domestic box office charts on its opening weekend. Beaming in a projected $44.5 million, over half of the production cost, the Universal picture will mark Peele's third consecutive film debut at the top. One could say that Peele got his Oprah shot.
MOVIES
Collider

Celebrating 'Mrs. Miniver's 80th Anniversary: How a Movie Helped Win World War II

July 22nd marks the 80th anniversary of William Wyler’s wartime drama, Mrs. Miniver, a film based on the novel and newspaper columns of English author, Jan Struther. Although the film went on to win six Academy Awards and cement the reputation of its stars Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon, there was far more than celebrity status at stake during its 1942 release. As an example of artistic propaganda, a film that drives home a message while maintaining creative credibility, it remains second to none.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Good Nurse': First Photos Show Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in True Crime Thriller

Eddie Redmayne looks like he’s up to no good in the first set of stills coming from Netflix’s upcoming hospital based crime thriller, The Good Nurse. The feature, set to premiere on the streamer sometime this fall, also stars Jessica Chastain with an ensemble cast including the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens. Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War), the feature will serve as a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked the medical world and made everyone think twice about who was taking care of them behind hospital walls.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man' Season 1 Finale Reveals There Are No Heroes In This World

Editor's note: The following contains The Old Man Season 1 spoilers. “When I was a little girl, I imagined there was nothing you were afraid of. No measure of distance between us that might cause you concern, no depth of silence that might compel you to speak. You were inaccessible. You were remote. You were a fantasy.”
TV SERIES
Collider

'Icons Unearthed' Renewed for Season 2 With a Focus on 'The Simpsons'

Vice TV has renewed Icons Unearthed for a Season 2, Variety has reported. In its second run, the series will focus on the long-running TV sitcom The Simpsons. Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons will be directed by Nacelle Company CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss, who has features like The Toys That Made Us, and The Movies That Made Us to his credit.
TV SERIES

