ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Surfers rejoice, swimmers warned amid high surf advisory

By Jacqueline Sarkissian
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIJwB_0glD7oiN00

SAN DIEGO – Surfers and swimmers are advised to take caution along San Diego County’s coastal regions this week with a minor high surf advisory in place.

The advisory went into place starting at 11 p.m. Monday and is expected to last until 8 a.m. Thursday. Forecasters say beachgoers can expect large breaking waves between 5-7 feet with sets to 8 feet coming on the heels of a storm that started in New Zealand, according to the National Weather Service.

They’re advising inexperienced swimmers to remain out of the water due to the dangerous surf conditions.

Woman killed in I-8 rollover crash identified

In the time since severe weather struck in New Zealand, massive waves have been recorded in Tahiti and even in Hawaii in an event some say is “historic.” It caused waves as high as 20 feet in some parts of Hawaii over the weekend with the local impact not anticipated to be anywhere close to that.

The swell is expected to peak Tuesday afternoon with waves up to 8 feet with the highest surf expected in Ocean Beach and Encinitas, forecasters say.

“It was pretty heavy” surfer Michael Henry told FOX 5 Tuesday morning. ” I’m not used to the surf this big but had some fun and some survival moments.”

Henry said he’s visiting the area from Denver, jokingly commenting that the big waves were a nice change from surfing in snow.

Here’s when Hell’s Kitchen restaurant will open in San Diego area

“It’s been really small lately,” fellow surfer Alison Tanega said. “Kind of bored as a surfer but this morning and the past couple of days it’s just been super big, super clean nice waves. It’s just been an awesome time and it’s been very abnormal for summer.”

You always can track local conditions with FOX 5’s San Diego weather radar and live San Diego traffic map . Want to show us the conditions in your neighborhood? Share your photos and videos here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Extreme Temperatures Coming For San Diego Deserts

Oof, it is HOT out there, San Diego. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen shares safety tips on how to beat the heat during these heat waves in San Diego County. Temperatures are expected to get dangerously hot in San Diego County's deserts, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the rest of the work week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
San Diego County, CA
Sports
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Weather#Surfers#I 8
extratv

Mansions & Millionaires: A Look at Park Hyatt Aviara

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California!. The golf resort is a Southern California oasis with seven restaurants, so there are tons of options to choose from, like ceviche and steak. The hotel recently went through a $50-million renovation, too! You can...
CARLSBAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
worldatlas.com

Top 12 Fall Destinations In California

The Autumn season is the very best time to visit California with summer-like days and no rain in the south for all the beach fans. This list offers the most memorable fall getaways throughout the state during fall. Death Valley. Death Valley is a desert-scape national park known for shirt-drenching...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Business Journal

New Hotel Opens with Old-World Charm

An historic building in the heart of downtown Oceanside with a multi-faceted and very productive past is seeing new life as a 10-room hotel. hotel is one of three surviving brick buildings constructed during the late 19th century in Oceanside. While keeping much of the charm and character that has...
OCEANSIDE, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Fans react to Del Mar Opening Day 2022

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — They are off to the races. People from near and far came to see their horse win. For some, it was their first time, for others, a family tradition. “Opening day is just a phenomenon, it’s just the best.” Chris and his friends always sit in their lucky seats.
DEL MAR, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Why gas prices are falling in California

Great news at the gas pump. Gasoline prices continue to fall in Southern California and throughout much of the state. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Diego dropped to $5.76 a gallon on Friday, down from about $5.93 a week ago and the $6.31 paid by drivers a month ago.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

First-of-its-Kind Craft-Beverage Collective Opening ‘Today’ on the Hops Highway

A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy