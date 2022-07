The first glimpse of Halloween Ends is a treat sweeter than candy corn and just as deadly. Being released this late in the summer and after much patience, the marketing officially begins. There are callbacks to the original film, new victims, and the promise of a showdown between two old foes, including all of this without showing heavy spoilers. The minimal footage, coming out to a little over a minute-long, is a relief due to how much Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills (2021) revealed in their respective trailers. Some might say the official plot synopsis attached is TMI, but it hints at a very different installment. And this being the 13th one, trying something different makes it all that more exciting.

