ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

Police searching for robbery suspect

By Staff Reports
middlesboronews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. Deputy Major Edwards responded to an early...

www.middlesboronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
middlesboronews.com

New Tazewell man charged with attempted murder

On Tuesday, July 19, Knox County, Tennessee Deputies received a call of a possible domestic incident at a Martin Crawford Lane residence in Flat Lick. Once on scene deputies were met at the front door of the residence by the caller. Deputy Abner then went to the back of the...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
wtloam.com

Tennessee Man Arrested In Knox County For Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Tennessee man is facing a host of charges following an incident at a home in Knox County. Deputies received a call about a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick. When they arrived at the home, the person who called in the complaint met them at the door. Meanwhile, the suspect, 20-year-old John Brandon Gray, of New Tazewell, was attempting to run out the back door. When one of the deputies caught him, he ran back inside and locked the door. Gray then ran out another door to his car trying to escape. Deputies surrounded the car and had to break out a window out of the car and tase him to get him into custody. Gray was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment after being tased. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication. He was lodged the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

KPD: Man in custody after fleeing officers on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man that fled from officers Thursday has been taken into custody after law enforcement negotiated with him at a Knoxville apartment, according to officials. At around 3:00 p.m., officers attempted to stop a car driven by a man wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wtloam.com

UPDATE: 5 Arrested In Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Largest Meth Bust Ever

An update on a story we ran earlier this week: The undercover drug buy that led to a hostage situation in Laurel County has resulted in the arrests of five people and a huge amount of drugs seized. The drug buy happened off exit 49 on I-75 Monday. It later turned into a hostage situation involving three suspects. Lt. Chris Edwards said one of the suspects held the other two at gunpoint when authorities moved in. Justin Cooper, Travis Jefferson and Christopher Brown were arrested. All three are from Lexington. Deputies say they seized more than a pound of meth and several hundred pressed fentanyl pills. The sheriff’s office says more arrests were also made in connection with the case in Lexington. Investigators say they found a source of the supply at a home on Cambridge Drive. At that house, police say they found a large amount of drugs, including almost 44 pounds of meth, nearly five pounds of cocaine and 19,000 “dosage units” of pressed fentanyl. Two people were arrested at the house, Ariadna Lemus Fuentes of Lexington, and Jose Alberto Valles Espinoza, a Mexican national. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s the largest meth bust in the history of the sheriff’s office. All five suspects are facing multiple state and federal charges.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bell County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Bell County, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. man arrested on suspicion of stealing a truck

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested this past weekend, accused of stealing a pickup truck. Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Piney Grove Road after someone called in and said they spotted a pickup truck that was possibly stolen.
SOMERSET, KY
middlesboronews.com

Missing man returns home safely

A man who went missing last week has returned home safe and unharmed, according to police. Kyle Wiggins of Middlesboro went missing July 8 in the area of Willow street close to Binghamtown 4-way and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, and blue shorts, carrying a black skateboard and a camouflage backpack.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
hardknoxwire.com

Third slaying in 72 hours leads to arrest

Gunfire on the streets of Knoxville claimed yet another life Monday evening, bringing the number of homicides in the city to three in only 72 hours. The most recent bloodshed was reported to officers from the Knoxville Police Department about 8:10 p.m. Monday, when they were called to the University of Tennessee Medical Center because a gunshot victim had been brought into the emergency room and died, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Call Bell#Police#Blackmont#Howard S Fuel Station#The Bell County Sheriff#Bell County Dispatch
foxlexington.com

5 arrested in record-sized Laurel County, Lexington drug bust

LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported a record-setting drug seizure in East Bernstadt on Monday. The sheriff’s office said a total of five people were arrested in connection to two drug busts. The first three were arrested when about 1.25 pounds of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
hardknoxwire.com

BREAKING: Murder suspect in standoff with cops in W. Knox

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers have cordoned off a West Knoxville neighborhood after a murder suspect barricaded himself inside a home, authorities say. “This is an active police scene. Residents are advised to remain inside,” said Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn. The Smoky Mountain...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtloam.com

Laurel County Undercover Drug Operation Turns Into Hostage Situation

An undercover drug operation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office turned into what has been described as a hostage situation. It ended up at Spur Oil, a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49, which also has an RV park on the same property. Deputies say they had been conducting the undercover drug operation for several days. Deputies say Monday in the early morning hours, a scheduled delivery of a “large amount of crystal meth” came in. When deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver tried to ram one of their cruisers causing it to crash into another cruiser. The man behind the wheel, who was not named, ended up waving a gun around and reportedly held two people in the car at gunpoint. Deputies say they were also part of the initial drug investigation. Deputies secured customers in the back of the truck stop during the incident. The number of arrests and charges of those involved were not released by the time of this report.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two arrested in Pulaski County drug investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Pulaski County recently. According to a post on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign on July 14, leading to a traffic stop.
993thex.com

UPDATE: Stabbing suspect in Wise County indicted by grand jury

A Big Stone Gap, Virginia man arrested earlier this year after a reported stabbing has been indicted by a Wise County grand jury. Austin Fisher, 29, is charged with one count of attempted murder based on the February incident where the female victim was stabbed several times. Police said Fisher stabbed himself during the incident and was later arrested at a Johnson City hospital.
WISE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy