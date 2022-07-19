ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward Offered to Find Man Charged in Shooting of Lady Gaga's Dog Walker

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo : U.S. Marshals Office / L.A. County Sheriff's Department

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A reward of up to $5,000 was in effect Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of a man who was one of three charged with attempted murder and robbery in the 2021 attempted kidnapping of three French bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga -- and who was freed from custody erroneously earlier this year.

The reward was offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to James Howard Jackson, 19, who was mistakenly released from custody on April 6 due to a clerical error, the Marshals Service said.

The crime occurred on Feb. 24, 2021, when Jackson allegedly shot dog walker Ryan Fischer with a handgun while the victim was walking the three dogs in Los Angeles. Fischer suffered a chest wound and was hospitalized.

Two of the pets were stolen by the attackers, and police later arrested five people in connection with the attack, two of whom were charged as accessories after the fact, the Marshals Service reported.

Jackson -- along with Jaylin White, 19 and Lafayette Whaley, 27 -- were all charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Major Crime Team has requested the U.S. Marshals Service's assistance to find and arrest Jackson.

Jackson is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

"Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous," the Marshals Service said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call their local law enforcement organization, or submit via the USMS Tips app. More information about the Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.

