Brett Favre’s daughter Brittany reveals identity on ABC’s ‘Claim to Fame’

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
 3 days ago

One of the mysteries that was captivating our great country has been solved.

On Monday night’s episode of ABC’s reality show “Claim to Fame,” in which relatives of famous people live in a house and compete for $100,000, a woman named Brittany on the show revealed that she is the daughter of Brett Favre.

Brittany had provided a clue as to her identity on last week’s show, saying her father was a Hall of Fame quarterback who won a Super Bowl. The reveal was for the audience; her competitors don’t know for sure who she is yet.

Brittany Favre revealed her identity on ABC’s “Claim to Fame.”
ABC
Brett Favre receives an ovation in his Hall of Fame jacket.

“My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his competitive nature. At my house, winning is the only option,” Brittany Favre said on the program, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette . “I was born before he became successful so I got to witness the entire rise from an unknown to known. Don’t let my kindness fool you. I used to be an attorney and know how to win. I am so competitive that I hurt feelings.”

Someone on the show named Logan, whose identity has not yet been revealed but is related to a famous country music singer, at first thought Favre was related to Terry Bradshaw, but was helped in learning who she was by seeing a cheese wedge on a collage that contained clues about who the contestants on the show are.

One of the other celebrities’ relatives revealed on the show this season was Amara, a granddaughter of Whoopi Goldberg.

Brittany Favre is flexing her competitiveness on reality TV.
The cast of ABC’s “Claim to Fame”
ABC

The 33-year-old Brittany Favre has not been voted off the show by her housemates, but a preview for next week’s program features someone saying she’s gotta go, with another contestant calling the Packers legend’s scion “diabolical.”

