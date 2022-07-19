ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collide - Official Trailer

Cover picture for the articleA gripping thriller chronicling three couples over the course of one fateful night in an LA restaurant. Hunter (Ryan Phillippe)...

E! News

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. Will Penelope Featherington be the diamond of Bridgerton season three?. We think so, as a teaser video announcing the start of season three's production gave a glimpse at the wallflower's transformation into a striking beauty. That's not to say Penelope wasn't lovely before, but the footage released July 20 showed Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, with a stunning updo and jaw-dropping makeup.
Cinemablend

Kevin Bacon's They/Them Trailer Feels Like Get Out Meets Friday The 13th

The horror genre has been in a thrilling renaissance for a number of years now, to the delight of fans. Many of these modern classics have come from Blumhouse, including projects like Halloween and The Invisible Man. The studio is also behind Kevin Bacon's upcoming queer horror movie They/Them, which feels like a mixture of Get Out and Friday the 13th.
IGN

Halloween Ends: First Trailer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Final Chapter Revealed

The first trailer for Halloween Ends has arrived today, giving horror hounds a brief glimpse at what’s been billed as the final showdown between series stalwart Laurie Strode and masked menace Michael Myers. The 13th film in the 44-year-old franchise, Halloween Ends will become the fourth in the new...
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Page Six

Katharine McPhee makes out with, climbs all over David Foster

Katharine McPhee passionately kissed — and climbed all over — her husband, David Foster, in a steamy Instagram post Tuesday. “Poor guy,” the “American Idol” alum jokingly captioned the PDA-filled social media upload. “Too bad he doesn’t get very much attention.” McPhee, 38, rocked a sweatshirt over a mini dress in the slideshow, throwing her leg around the composer, 72, in the first shot. In the second and third photos, the “Over It” singer stood on the composer’s shoes while embracing him. David’s daughter Erin Foster joked in the comments section that she would be “reporting” the post. Music executive Tommy Mottola, meanwhile, wrote, “David..Ua...
Distractify

Here's the Real Reason Why Kim Fields Left 'Living Single'

Fans of reality TV may recognize Kim Fields from her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But that's not where she got her big break. Actually, she's been acting for years and many people know her from when she starred in the sitcom Living Single. This show focuses on the lives of young, Black adults living together in Brooklyn. It aired for five seasons in the 90s and Kim played a character named Regina "Regine" Hunter.
Us Weekly

‘Southern Charm’ Alum Ashley Jacobs Reveals She Spoke to Thomas Ravenel Recently: ‘He Plays With Me’

Still in contact? Ashley Jacobs left Southern Charm after season 6 in 2019, but she is still be in touch with some of her former costars – including ex Thomas Ravenel. “Because of social media you see what’s going on in each other’s lives and I see what’s going on with his children and new house,” Jacobs, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, July 20. “He’ll say, ‘Congrats,’ and he reaches out every now and again, and he’ll laugh and he’ll go like, ‘You did it, you did the married life.’ He kind of laughs at me. He plays with me.”
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Hospitalized After Household Accident

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield went to the hospital over the weekend after she slipped on one of her son River's toys and hurt her ankle. Thankfully, the 29-year-old actress did not suffer any serious injury, but her ankle is swollen. Since welcoming River in 2020 with her husband Robert Brendan, Suffield has shared body-positivity posts on Instagram, calling herself an advocate for body neutrality.
