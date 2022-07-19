ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

McDonald’s and DQ are having a ‘salty’ sign war

By Brittany Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOcl5_0glD5KV700

The businesses of Marshfield, Missouri, have decided to start a sign war.

It began with McDonald’s challenging the local Dairy Queen using a friendly tone, according to BuzzFeed .

“Hey DQ! Wanna have a sign war?” the first sign of many read.

DQ took the name “war” to heart and went after the infamous McDonald’s ice cream machine . “We wld but were 2 busy makin ice cream,” their sign read.

And thus the war began.

McDonald’s came back with, “Wow. Salty like our world famous fries.”

One of the local banks decided to join in on the fun with an entry of its own. “Don’t be salty on our account,” said Arvest Bank’s sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7pqI_0glD5KV700
McDonald’s wanted to start a sign war with DQ.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoIMW_0glD5KV700
DQ participated in the sign war.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTUmg_0glD5KV700
The two restaurants went back and forth with signs for awhile.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E4K04_0glD5KV700
Local businesses started joining in on the sign war.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme

But DQ and McDonald’s went back at it. DQ got violent by telling McDonald’s to behave or “we’ll flip you like our blizzards.”

McDonald’s hit back with, “That’s cute. Our ice cream makes itself.”

DQ decided to reuse their ice cream machine insult with their response, “You mean it actually works? Shocker.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kn6Ss_0glD5KV700
DQ refused to give up on going after McDonald’s.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFgju_0glD5KV700
McDonald’s went after DQ’s ice cream.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pr0c3_0glD5KV700
DQ went after McDonald’s for their broken ice cream machines.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme

Before the two restaurants knew it, more local businesses were joining in the fun. A place called the Melon Man told people to forget about ice cream entirely because they have watermelons.

Mexican restaurant Las Cazuelas pointed out on a sign that they had fried ice cream.

Arvest Bank returned to the war by saying, “Ice cream machine broken? We have a loan for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIpYK_0glD5KV700
The whole town got in on the fun.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPcvD_0glD5KV700
More and more places entered the war.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1it0rN_0glD5KV700
Arvest Bank hopped back in.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme

But nothing was able to stop McDonald’s and DQ from going after each other.

McDonald’s started telling jokes starting with, “What’s a milkman in pantyhose? A dairy queen.”

DQ refused to give up and kept fighting back. Their response this time was, “Why dine w/ a clown when u can dine w/ a queen?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0foWvT_0glD5KV700
McDonald’s began telling jokes.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UugEM_0glD5KV700
DQ went after Ronald McDonald.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme

McDonald’s then started to go after another fast food restaurant: Sonic.

“Sonic makes you eat in your car,” their next sign read. “We invite you in.”

But DQ still continued to go after McDonald’s. “Where’s ur meat come from old McDonald’s,” their latest sign said.

McDonald’s has yet to post a rebuttal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0nCm_0glD5KV700
McDonald’s gave up on DQ and insulted Sonic instead.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mWlG_0glD5KV700
DQ’s latest entry in the sign war.
Marshfield Area Chamber of Comme

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
Marshfield, MO
Marshfield, MO
Business
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Buzzfeed#Arvest Bank
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy