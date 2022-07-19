ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban has ‘caste-system’ warning with mega-conferences growing

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Nick Saban acknowledges the creation of mega-conferences might not be in the best interest of college football, even if Alabama and the SEC figure to benefit from such top-heavy realignment.

“Mega-conferences will create more of a caste system, maybe, in college football, and everyone has to decide if that’s the direction we really want to go or not,” Saban said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“At Alabama, we’re one of the haves. It’s probably a good thing. For some of the have-nots … maybe it won’t work out as well.”

Big 12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma announced last year that they were leaving their conference for the SEC in 2025, while USC and UCLA recently agreed to bolt the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. Alabama will face Texas on the road on Sept. 10, one week after opening its season at home against Utah State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GdBh_0glD5Ijf00
Nick Saban at SEC Media Day on July 19, 2022.
AP

The 70-year-old Saban sparked headlines in May when he claimed that Texas A&M “bought every player” in its recruiting class with name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, prompting a strong denial from Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, who labeled Saban as “despicable” and insisted his team broke “no rules.”

Saban later acknowledged that he regretted singling out Fisher, adding Tuesday that he now has “no issues” with his rival coach. He still believes the advent of NIL deals has contributed to “competitive balance issues” in college sports.

“The biggest concern is how does this impact and affect recruiting?” Saban said. “On the recruiting trail right now, there’s a lot of people using this as inducements to go to their school by making promises as to whether they may or may not be able to keep in terms of what players are doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9U1e_0glD5Ijf00
Nick Saban (left) and Jimbo Fisher shake hands on Sept. 22, 2018.
AP

“Everybody in college football cannot do these things relative to how they raise money in a collective or whatever, how they distribute money to players. Those are the concerns that I have in terms of how do we place guidelines around this so we can maintain a competitive balance?”

Alabama finished last season with a 13-2 record, losing to SEC rival Georgia, 33-18, in the national championship game in January.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cornhuskers seen as a team to “watch out for” on the recruiting trail

A national analyst is deep diving into the Big Ten’s recruiting landscape. Rivals has decided to take a deeper look at the efforts of all 14 conference schools as we see the summer recruiting season wrapping up before the start of college football in 2022. As we’ve discussed, the Huskers currently have 14 recruits committed to the class of 2023. According to Rival’s analysis, Nebraska currently has two 4-star players ( DE Ashley Williams of Louisana and WR Omarion Miller of Louisana), while the remaining 12 players are all 3-star recruits. Nine of the incoming players for 2023 are currently projected...
LINCOLN, NE
VolunteerCountry

Newcomer Profile: Julian Phillips

Rick Barnes and his staff secured one of the most sought after recruits from the 2022 class back in May, five-star wing Julian Phillips. With NBA-level talent, Phillips will be expected to contribute in a big way for the Vols. Let's dive into what he will bring to Rocky Top. Background Phillips ...
ROCKY TOP, TN
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy