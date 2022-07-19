Nick Saban has ‘caste-system’ warning with mega-conferences growing

Nick Saban acknowledges the creation of mega-conferences might not be in the best interest of college football, even if Alabama and the SEC figure to benefit from such top-heavy realignment.

“Mega-conferences will create more of a caste system, maybe, in college football, and everyone has to decide if that’s the direction we really want to go or not,” Saban said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“At Alabama, we’re one of the haves. It’s probably a good thing. For some of the have-nots … maybe it won’t work out as well.”

Big 12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma announced last year that they were leaving their conference for the SEC in 2025, while USC and UCLA recently agreed to bolt the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. Alabama will face Texas on the road on Sept. 10, one week after opening its season at home against Utah State.

Nick Saban at SEC Media Day on July 19, 2022. AP

The 70-year-old Saban sparked headlines in May when he claimed that Texas A&M “bought every player” in its recruiting class with name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, prompting a strong denial from Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, who labeled Saban as “despicable” and insisted his team broke “no rules.”

Saban later acknowledged that he regretted singling out Fisher, adding Tuesday that he now has “no issues” with his rival coach. He still believes the advent of NIL deals has contributed to “competitive balance issues” in college sports.

“The biggest concern is how does this impact and affect recruiting?” Saban said. “On the recruiting trail right now, there’s a lot of people using this as inducements to go to their school by making promises as to whether they may or may not be able to keep in terms of what players are doing.

Nick Saban (left) and Jimbo Fisher shake hands on Sept. 22, 2018. AP

“Everybody in college football cannot do these things relative to how they raise money in a collective or whatever, how they distribute money to players. Those are the concerns that I have in terms of how do we place guidelines around this so we can maintain a competitive balance?”

Alabama finished last season with a 13-2 record, losing to SEC rival Georgia, 33-18, in the national championship game in January.