MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's minimum wage workers could see a jump in pay from the current $9.87 per hour to $12 per hour, if a Michigan Court of Claims decision stays intact. The opinion, released Tuesday by Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro, would reinstate laws passed by state...
LANSING, Mich. – Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that all Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in July to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. New links:...
LANSING, Mich. - You must now be 21 to purchase tobacco products in Michigan, according to State law. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package raising the age of tobacco sales from 18 to 21. Together, the legislative package brings Michigan in line with the federal Tobacco 21 legislation, raising...
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A Democratic state representative from Detroit introduced a resolution on Wednesday urging the Department of Justice to investigate 11 Michigan Republicans for what he calls a crime of seditious conspiracy. This comes as other states like Georgia move forward with their own similar resolutions. The...
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Whitmer and legislative leaders are funding an innovative plan to expand nursing education opportunities across Michigan. Officials say the $56 million initiative was included in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget that was signed Wednesday by Gov. Whitmer. New links: Gov. Whitmer calls on FDA to...
NEW ORLEANS (TND) — A former Louisiana state senator and U.S. congressional candidate who was recently charged with wire fraud in federal court received campaign funds from the Black Lives Matter PAC during the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets financial records. Karen Carter Peterson, the former chair of...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Getting a pay raise is usually a really good thing. Getting a raise that boost your hourly rate by 200 percent is pretty phenomenal. But that raise may not actually be good news for hundreds of northern Michigan workers, who in the long run...
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) --The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) approved a resolution Thursday, urging lawmakers to adopt legislation that classifies the Mackinac Bridge as a key facility. The designations would mean trespassing on the bridge, beyond physical barriers and posted signs, would be a felony, punishable by up to...
FLINT, Mich. - The Disability Network hosted its annual picnic to celebrate the Americans with disabilities act and how it continues to support and help individuals. Luke Zelley, the president of the Disability Network tells Mid-Michigan NOW that this more than 30-year-old bill makes it possible for people to leave independently outside of care facilities, work, and vote.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may soon be able to buy a beer at college sporting events in Michigan. Bipartisan legislation introduced by Sen. Curtis Hertel and State Reps. Joe Tate and Graham Filler would lift the current state ban and allow university governing boards to apply for liquor licenses to sell alcohol at basketball, football, and hockey games.
LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday was the final chance for the crowded Republican field for Michigan governor to persuade voters to come to their side, less than two weeks out from the state's August primary election. On their final night in the statewide lens, candidates framed the race as a...
FLINT, Mich. - Authorities say on July 21, 2022, Michigan State Police aviation trooper 3 assisted Mount Morris Twp. PD and MSP Flint with a pursuit of a vehicle. New links: Disability Network held its annual picnic to celebrate the Americans with disabilities act. Police say the driver fled on...
OXFORD, Mich. - Friday, in response to the tragic mass shooting that occurred at Oxford High School in November 2021, the U.S. Department of Education has disbursed a School Emergency Response to Violence(Project SERV) grant totaling $707,600 to Oxford Area Community School District (OACSD). Officials say the grant will be...
The multi-platinum, Grammy award winning Zac Brown Band will be in Michigan this coming up weekend for two shows. Mid-Michigan NOW spoke exclusively with band members on what it means to be back on the road.
Mid-Michigan NOW has declared Saturday and early Sunday morning as StormReady Alert Days for the potential of severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the risk is very low. The storms will likely arrive in Mid-Michigan...
