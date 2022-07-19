ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Minimum wage increase could impact rural areas, tipped workers most

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's minimum wage workers could see a jump in pay from the current $9.87 per hour to $12 per hour, if a Michigan Court of Claims decision stays intact. The opinion, released Tuesday by Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro, would reinstate laws passed by state...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Resolution asks DOJ to investigate Michigan Republicans for sedition

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A Democratic state representative from Detroit introduced a resolution on Wednesday urging the Department of Justice to investigate 11 Michigan Republicans for what he calls a crime of seditious conspiracy. This comes as other states like Georgia move forward with their own similar resolutions. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
nbc25news.com

A costly raise: Unintended consequences of minimum wage ruling

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Getting a pay raise is usually a really good thing. Getting a raise that boost your hourly rate by 200 percent is pretty phenomenal. But that raise may not actually be good news for hundreds of northern Michigan workers, who in the long run...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Michigan#Mdhhs
nbc25news.com

Disability Network held its annual picnic to celebrate the Americans with disabilities act

FLINT, Mich. - The Disability Network hosted its annual picnic to celebrate the Americans with disabilities act and how it continues to support and help individuals. Luke Zelley, the president of the Disability Network tells Mid-Michigan NOW that this more than 30-year-old bill makes it possible for people to leave independently outside of care facilities, work, and vote.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

VIDEO: MSP captures suspect after vehicle pursuit, fled on foot

FLINT, Mich. - Authorities say on July 21, 2022, Michigan State Police aviation trooper 3 assisted Mount Morris Twp. PD and MSP Flint with a pursuit of a vehicle. New links: Disability Network held its annual picnic to celebrate the Americans with disabilities act. Police say the driver fled on...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nbc25news.com

Strong winds, heavy rain possible tonight

Mid-Michigan NOW has declared Saturday and early Sunday morning as StormReady Alert Days for the potential of severe thunderstorms this evening and overnight. The strongest storms could produce damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the risk is very low. The storms will likely arrive in Mid-Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy