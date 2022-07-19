ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Boulder City Finance Department Receives Award, Grants

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER CITY – The Boulder City Finance Department staff once again received the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The Finance Department was also...

Fox5 KVVU

City launches initiative to make improvements to east Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday announced a new initiative that aims to make improvements to the east Las Vegas area. According to a news release, the “Our Future East Las Vegas” initiative aims to make improvements to the east Las Vegas area including economic development, housing options, public infrastructure and neighborhood services.
963kklz.com

Clark County School District Is Offering Second Chance To Applicants

The Clark County School District is giving previously-rejected teaching applicants a second chance at a job. It was recently announced that CCSD was reaching out to people who had in the past been rejected for various teaching positions. The 2022-2023 school year is a mere weeks away and the district is scrounging to get positions filled. According to Fox 5 News in Las Vegas, the CCSD hiring staff is making outbound calls to previously rejected applicants, asking them to reapply. Fox 5 reports that the Clark County School District currently has almost 1500 open positions for teachers. They say some highly-qualified applicants were rejected formerly for substitute positions, some without any explanation. According to Fox 5, many of the rejected applicants held a license to substitute teach in Nevada, but still were turned down as possible hires. Some for no reason other than a reference not returning a call. Well, now the tables have turned, as CCSD is hoping those applicants will resubmit.
boulderreportinglab.org

In rebuff to Boulder City Council, city’s Planning Board allows housing near pharmaceutical plant in East Boulder redevelopment plan

Boulder’s Planning Board on Tuesday, July 19, unanimously approved a revised plan for redeveloping the city’s commercial eastern flank, reinstating a land use change that would allow people to live near a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant. The East Boulder Subcommunity Plan, a 10-year vision for redeveloping the commercial area...
Nevada Current

Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Almost all of the apartment units constructed in Reno (94%) and Henderson (93%) during the last decade are categorized as luxury units, according to an analysis of data compiled by the market research firm Yardi Matrix, a finding that stands in stark contrast to Nevada’s ranking as the state with the fewest low-income units per […] The post Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis  appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com

Flood Control District takes on summer monsoon

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County Regional Flood Control District says it continues to work hard to mitigate dangers to lives and property as we move deeper into the summer monsoon and the flash floods that come with it. There are now 104 retention basins completed across Clark...
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $5,498,000! This Custom Hillside Estate with Incredible Views in Henderson Nevada is Perfect for Enjoyable Living

The Estate in Henderson, a custom guard-gated 2-story built on a premium hillside lot with incredible mountain, city, and golf course views is now available for sale. This home located at 1474 Reims Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Rob W Jensen (Phone: 702-442-1150) at Rob Jensen Company for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Henderson.
bouldercityreview.com

Small fire at dam extinguished

A transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire this morning and was quickly extinguished, according to an official with the Bureau of Reclamation. Regional Director Jacklynn Gould, regional director of the bureau’s Lower Colorado Region, said the A5 transformer caught fire at about 10 a.m. and “was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30 a.m.”
