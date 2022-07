KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nine people were taken to the hospital after being shot at a large party early Saturday morning, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Church Street to reports of a shooting just after 2 a.m. There they found two people with gunshot wounds. Seven others arrived at local hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot injuries from the same location, KDPS said.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO