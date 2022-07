April 30, 1931 – July 18, 2022 (age 91) Neil D. Hawkins, passed away peacefully at his home in Wellsville UT at the age of 91 at 2:55pm On July 18th. He was born April 30, 1931 to Everett Abner Hawkins and Louise Parker Hawkins in their small home in Fresno, CA. He was the youngest of 3 boys and later had a younger sister. Neil grew up during World War I and later served his country in the California National Guard.

