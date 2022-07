I have been thinking about the state of affairs in the United States, especially considering elections are coming up. Experts say that many will vote according to the economy. I realize being a senior on a fixed income that it is an issue. Rent and food costs are constantly before me, along with staying healthy to avoid crazy medical fees. As I look at prices I feel empathy for families because years ago I had three teenagers who needed to be transported everywhere and were continually hungry. But, then I look at the misguided ideologies in the Country and the means some individuals will go to promote themselves to gain power.

AURORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO