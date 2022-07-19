ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla Q2 earnings preview: Why 2022 production target is key

By Pras Subramanian
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be make-or-break for Tesla (TSLA) come Wednesday after the bell, as the electric vehicle maker releases its second quarter earnings report. That revenue figure would represent a 2.5% drop from a year ago, which is not that severe considering the production issues Tesla experienced during Q2 due to COVID-related...

Fortune

Snap’s ‘nightmare’ earnings see shares dive 35% while Twitter’s revenue slumps, so is the digital advertising industry now facing a post-pandemic meltdown?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Snap’s “nightmare” second-quarter earnings led to another brutal tech selloff, with investors concerned about what the company’s latest report said about social media’s ability to monetize its platforms through advertising.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

SAP top exec retires as Q2 2022 earnings come out

“We truly believe the momentum we’re seeing in North America can be attributed to strong leadership, so the search for his successor is underway,” the company said. “An announcement will be made when confirmed. We thank DJ for his incredible contributions and wish him the best in this next chapter.”
BUSINESS
Variety

Snap Misses Already Lowered Q2 Expectations, Says It Will ‘Substantially Slow’ Rate of Hiring

Click here to read the full article. Snap reported second-quarter results that came in under analysts’ already reduced expectations — and the company didn’t provide Q3 guidance — sending the stock down more than 25% in after-hours trading. The social messaging and content app company also intends to “substantially slow our rate of hiring, as well as the rate of operating expense growth,” it said in its first quarterly letter to investors. We will reprioritize our investments and drive a renewed focus on productivity.” The company reported revenue of $1.11 billion, up 13%, and a net loss of $422 million (an adjusted...
NFL
Motley Fool

Why Seagate Stock Looks All Wet Today

Seagate's sales slid 13% year over year -- and its profits plunged 3x as fast. Management sees sales weakness extending into the next quarter, and issues an earnings warning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Snap Shares Plunge 25% as Economy, Fierce Competition Slow Revenue Growth

(Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday painted a grim picture of the effects of a weakening economy on social media and declined to make a forecast in "incredibly challenging" conditions, sending its shares down 25% and setting off a chain reaction of stocks among rivals. The Snapchat owner said some advertisers...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Corbin Advisors Releases Q2’22 Inside the Buy-side® Industrial Sentiment Survey

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Corbin Advisors, a strategic consultancy accelerating value realization globally, today released its quarterly Industrial Sentiment Survey. The survey, part of Corbin Advisors’ Inside The Buy-side ® flagship publication, is based on responses from 33 institutional investors and sell side analysts globally who actively cover the industrial sector. Buy side firms manage more than $1.1 trillion in assets and have ~$96 billion invested in industrials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005850/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
MARKETS
Reuters

Dollar shrugs off dismal U.S. data to edge higher

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar shrugged off early weakness to edge higher against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. business activity shrank for the first time in nearly two years in July as a services slowdown outweighed manufacturing growth.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Zededa lands a cash infusion to expand its edge device management software

Technical challenges can stand in the way of successful edge computing deployments, however. That’s according to Said Ouissal, the CEO of Zededa, which provides distributed edge orchestration and virtualization software. Ouissal has a product to sell — Zededa works with customers to help manage edge devices — but he points to Zededa’s growth to support his claim. The number of edge devices under the company’s management grew 4x in the past year while Zededa’s revenue grew 7x, Ouissal says.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Global slowdown fears darken as cost of living bites

LONDON/TOKYO/NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - The global economy looks increasingly likely to be heading into a serious slowdown, just as the highest inflation in a generation prompts central banks to aggressively reverse the ultra-loose monetary policy adopted during the pandemic to support growth, data showed on Friday.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Lyft laying off dozens of employees

U.S.-based transport service Lyft has reportedly laid off approximately 60 employees amid growing economic concerns within the company. In a memo obtained and published by The Wall Street Journal Wednesday, the company said that it had laid off employees within its rental business department, which allowed customers to rent its fleet of cars through its service.
TRAFFIC
TechCrunch

Stripe’s new and lower internal valuation, explained

Given the company’s size and its status as one of the most richly valued startups in history, the payments giant carries significant weight in the private markets. It’s worth taking the time to make sense of this internal valuation cut, especially to understand if the move is as bearish as the big numbers might lead some to believe.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shares in Aviation Services Company AAR Corp Slumped Today

However, the outlook for the commercial aviation market is far from clear, and AAR is still having issues with obtaining certain supplies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Perfect Corp. Unveils Innovative AI Personality Finder Solution, Enabling Instantaneous Product Recommendations Tailored to Consumers’ Unique Personality Traits

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today introduced its AI Personality Finder, a groundbreaking addition to its comprehensive suite of AI and AR SaaS solutions. This first-of-its-kind solution features precision AI, powered by Perfect Corp.’s patented AgileFace® technology, to deliver a more personalized product matching experience to consumers. The solution pairs state-of-the-art AI-powered facial features mapping with psychological big data in order to identify key personality traits, and provide consumers with personalized product recommendations across beauty, fashion, and fragrance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005567/en/ Perfect Corp. Unveils Innovative AI Personality Finder Solution, Enabling Instantaneous Product Recommendations Tailored to Consumers’ Unique Personality Traits (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

