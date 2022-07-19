ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Large-scale changes in marine and terrestrial environments drive the population dynamics of long-tailed ducks breeding in Siberia

By J. Rintala
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigratory animals experience very different environmental conditions at different times of the year, i.e., at the breeding grounds, during migration, and in winter. The long-tailed duck Clangula hyemalis breeds in the Arctic regions of the northern hemisphere and migrates to temperate climate zones, where it winters in marine environments. The breeding...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Scientists Uncover History of 'Ridiculously Charming' Penguins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The evolution of penguins from their flying seabird ancestors into the flightless denizens of marine environments from frigid Antarctica to the tropical Galapagos Islands is among the wonders of the animal kingdom. Researchers on Tuesday offered the most thorough examination to date of the history of penguins...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The near-global ocean mesoscale eddy atmospheric-oceanic-biological interaction observational dataset

Amongst the variety of oceanic processes running the gamut of spatiotemporal scales, mesoscale eddies are the most common and often have region-specific characteristics. The large kinetic energy inherent to eddies themselves is a strong modulator of the global climate, ocean circulation, productivity, and freshwater transport. This study uses multi-source satellite remote sensing observation data to construct a multi-parameter eddy dataset for the 1993"“2019 period, which differs significantly from a few of previous published eddy datasets that include only basic sea surface eddy physical features. Eddies within the dataset have life cycles of greater than four weeks, and their corresponding sea surface chlorophyll, sea surface temperature, and wind fields are provided. Atmospheric and oceanic variables are used to present a comprehensive picture of a given mesoscale eddy's impact on the local physical, but also biological environment. The dataset would find immense value in research on mesoscale eddies, their impact on the atmosphere, and related biological processes.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Dynamics#Population Decline#Population Size#Marine Animals#Climate Change#Clangula#Dicrostonyx#Siberian
Nature.com

Digital quantum simulation of Floquet symmetry-protected topological phases

Quantum many-body systems away from equilibrium host a rich variety of exotic phenomena that are forbidden by equilibrium thermodynamics. A prominent example is that of discrete time crystals1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8, in which time-translational symmetry is spontaneously broken in periodically driven systems. Pioneering experiments have observed signatures of time crystalline phases with trapped ions9,10, solid-state spin systems11,12,13,14,15, ultracold atoms16,17 and superconducting qubits18,19,20. Here we report the observation of a distinct type of non-equilibrium state of matter, Floquet symmetry-protected topological phases, which are implemented through digital quantum simulation with an array of programmable superconducting qubits. We observe robust long-lived temporal correlations and subharmonic temporal response for the edge spins over up to 40 driving cycles using a circuit of depth exceeding 240 and acting on 26 qubits. We demonstrate that the subharmonic response is independent of the initial state, and experimentally map out a phase boundary between the Floquet symmetry-protected topological and thermal phases. Our results establish a versatile digital simulation approach to exploring exotic non-equilibrium phases of matter with current noisy intermediate-scale quantum processors21.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
natureworldnews.com

Earthquakes and Its Seismic Waves Reveal the Earth's Outer Core Has Started to Change

Earth's outer core has been found to be in a state of change after a new study an anomaly from seismic waves from the two distinct yet related earthquakes in 1998 and 2018, according to a new study. The seismic energy allowed scientists to postulate that there is a gradual change in the magnetic field strength and direction, which likely affected flows in the outer core.
ENVIRONMENT
ZDNet

Today, we'll glimpse the 'deepest' ever image from space

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission is set to release the first set of full-color images and spectroscopic data. The images are from the farthest places in the universe that humanity as peered into: as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters last month, the Webb telescope was "nothing short of a real scientific feat."
ASTRONOMY
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy