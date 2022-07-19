ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Chicken hitches ride, ends up in Vermont's largest city

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

HINESBURG, Vt. — (AP) — A Vermont family's chicken is back home after hitching a ride in the undercarriage of their pickup truck and ending up 13 miles away in the state's largest city late last month — a journey that included speeds of 65 miles per hour on an interstate.

Someone having coffee on Burlington's Church Street Marketplace, an outdoor pedestrian mall, spotted the chicken and knew the bird was in a predicament, WCAX-TV reported.

“That’s a chicken! That’s a chicken on Church Street and I don’t know why it’s here,” Lo Fasano told the news station. “What can I do now aside from find who it belongs to?”

Fasano called rehabilitators, Shelburne Farms and the police.

“They said they don’t do chickens,” Fasano said.

So Fasano took the chicken home, gave her food and a place to nest, and turned to social media. A Facebook post led to finding the chicken's owners in Hinesburg who were worried about the lost hen.

The chicken is now home. Because of her adventurous spirit, the family changed her name from Bug to Amelia after Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

“I think about her and I’m really happy it had a happy ending,” Fasano said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Minnesota abortion clinic braces for tide of out-of-staters

DULUTH, Minn. — (AP) — On the top floor of a modest two-story brick building near the shore of Lake Superior, the executive director of northern Minnesota's only abortion clinic flits from room to room, checking in patients, fielding phone calls from people seeking appointments and handling billing questions from those struggling to pay.
DULUTH, MN
WSB Radio

Outside review planned for New York's COVID-19 response

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — A third-party auditor will review the New York state government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including efforts by the administration of the previous governor to downplay the number of deaths of nursing home residents. The state plans to select an auditor, who would...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Hyundai gets $1.8B in aid to build electric cars in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The state of Georgia and local governments are giving $1.8 billion in tax breaks and other incentives to Hyundai Motor Group in exchange for the automaker building its first U.S. plant dedicated to electric vehicles near Savannah, according to the signed agreement disclosed Friday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Radio

Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

ALTO, Georgia — (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. Minutes before, the former football star and political newcomer volleyed with journalists on issues ranging from gas prices to abortion. In both audiences,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
City
Hinesburg, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
WSB Radio

Pennsylvania state trooper charged with aggravated animal cruelty after incident involving a horse

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper has been charged with aggravated animal currently in an incident involving a horse in 2021, officials say. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in a news release, Corporal Michael Perillo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty to animals following an on-duty incident that happened on December 28, 2021, in Chester County, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint was filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WSB Radio

Colorado man pleads guilty to casting missing wife's ballot

DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of his missing wife has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting her 2020 election ballot for then-President Donald Trump. Barry Morphew pleaded guilty Thursday and was fined and assessed court costs of $600,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amelia Earhart
WSB Radio

Author Wes Moore wins Democratic race for Maryland governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Bestselling author Wes Moore won the Democratic primary for Maryland governor on Friday, setting up a general election contest against Republican Dan Cox, a hard-line conservative endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Moore, the author of the book “The Other Wes Moore” and...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Ending#Animals#Church Street Marketplace#Wcax Tv#The Associated Press
WSB Radio

Judge won't quash subpoenas for Georgia false electors

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Donald Trump had won the state in 2020 and that they were the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors will have to appear before a special grand jury investigating whether the former president and others illegally tried to interfere in the state's election, a judge said Thursday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy