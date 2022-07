The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is asking the public to provide comment for an annual report to the U.S. Office of Housing and Urban Development. DHHL is seeking comment on its fiscal year 2021-22 expenditures of the Native Hawaiian Housing Plan and Annual Performance Report under the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act. The public comment period begins today (Wednesday, July 20) and is open for 30 days. The report will be finalized and submitted to HUD by Aug. 29.

