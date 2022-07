Tractor Supply Company announced the new store in Merrill will open July 30, 2022. Self-described as a “rural lifestyle retailer,” Merrill’s newest large retailer, located at 3404 E. Main St. in the former Piggly Wiggly building, includes a new greenhouse, propane station, and other amenities. Store hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays, and the store will also offer a “Buy Online, Pickup In Store” option with pickup times in as little as one hour, either in the store or through contact-free curbside pickup.

MERRILL, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO