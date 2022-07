Click here to read the full article. Your dining experience in the friendly skies just got a little sweeter. JetBlue announced a two-year partnership with Soho-based Delicious Hospitality Group back in November 2020 to elevate its food menus for the Mint business cabins. So far menu items produced by the group have been influenced by establishments in its portfolio, such as Soho-based Charlie Bird and Italian restaurant Pasquale Jones in Nolita. From August, the airline will roll out its third new selection featuring Mediterranean-style cuisine from Legacy Records in Midtown Manhattan. The menu will have a rotation of small plates ranging from a...

