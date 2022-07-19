ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Transformer fire caused apparent Hoover Dam explosion, officials say

By Breaking News Team, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJIG4_0glCxvu400

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — A transformer fire caused an apparent explosion reported Tuesday morning at the Hoover Dam, officials said.

The fire started at about 10 a.m. and was extinguished about 30 minutes later, officials with the Bureau of Reclamation said. No injuries were reported and there was no risk to the power grid, according to officials.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire. Authorities are investigating.

Video shared on social media showed the apparent explosion.

The incident happened near the Arizona turbine house, according to KLAS-TV. Officials told KTNV-TV that an apparent equipment failure inside a transformer unit caused the fire.

The Hoover Dam sits on the Colorado River and generates about 4 billion kilowatt-hours of hydroelectric power to Nevada, Arizona and California each year, according to officials. The Hoover Powerplant is one of the country’s largest hydroelectric installations.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
pvtimes.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases again dip in Clark County, state

For the second straight week, COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped and cases plateaued in Nevada, according to state data released Wednesday, potentially signaling the start of a more sustained downturn. “We’re starting to see the downward trend,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV’s School of Public...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

1 person dead after shooting, crash near Eastern and Bonanza in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after being found with a gunshot wound following a crash near downtown Las Vegas Friday night, according to police. A two-vehicle collision was first reported around 7:35 p.m. on Bonanza Road at 22nd Street, just west of Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Clark County, NV
Accidents
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Advanced DNA technology narrows down unsolved Las Vegas homicides

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department works with a lab in Texas that provides advanced DNA testing. Othram Labs has helped LVMPD detectives solve multiple decades-old cold cases over the last year. The lab is working with the department on a number of cold cases....
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Hoover Dam#Transformer#Accident#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Klas Tv#Ktnv Tv#The Hoover Powerplant#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

City of Las Vegas strengthens animal cruelty laws

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council has updated the city’s municipal code related to animal cruelty in order to help protect pets. The updated code now states the following is required:. Cooling devices when the temperature is expected to exceed 105 degrees (misters, swamp coolers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy