Nighttime Operation for I-25 Repairs

: As a partner with the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) the City of Las Cruces shares this information with the public.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One with Brasier Asphalt Inc. will begin a nighttime Nova Chip project on Interstate 25 from milepost 1.7, north of University Avenue, to milepost 3.5, north of Lohman Avenue.

Beginning Monday, July 25, 2022, motorists can expect various lane closures on the northbound and southbound lanes, one lane of traffic will remain open. The closure of interstate on and off ramps should be expected. Detours will be in place.

These closures will be in place from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., daily. This project is expected to take seven to 12 days to complete, weather pending. Speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph, please use caution for personnel and equipment in the roadway.

Nova Chip is a pavement process that applies an ultra-thin, hot mix over a polymer-rich asphalt emulsion. The emulsion cools quickly and bonds the asphalt to the pavement. This project is to address the rough roadway due to the top layer of asphalt unraveling.

The NMDOT is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks motorists for their cooperation during this work. For updated information go to the NMDOT website at www.nmroads.com, or call 511.