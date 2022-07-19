ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Tragic Death Of The Voice Star Nolan Neal

By Brandon Bombay
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article includes discussion of substance abuse. Nolan Neal, best known for his impactful appearances on "The Voice" and "America's Got Talent," was found dead on July 18 at 41 years old. A roommate of the musician found his body after receiving a call from Neal's mother who was worried "after...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy