ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Judge tosses defamation suit filed by ex-Parole Board chair

By The Associated Press
cbs19news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A defamation lawsuit filed by the former chair of the Virginia Parole Board against a Richmond TV station...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Alabama judge who used mock Asian accent in courtroom and called 77-year-old state Governor 'Gov MeMaw' is suspended and charged

An Alabama judge who belittled the state's governor over her age and gender and used a mock Asian accent in front of a jury pool was suspended from court duty and charged. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended on June 24 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Governor Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Board Chair#The Virginia Parole Board#Wtvr Tv#Richmond Circuit Court
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
Essence

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Biden Administration's Title IX Guidelines That Protect Transgender Students

Tennessee Judge Charles Atchley said that the Department of Education’s guidance “directly interferes with enforcing their state laws” that ban transgender people from participating in sports. A federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s Title IX guidance, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity....
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reason.com

Supreme Court Tells Cops To Stop Playing Doctor

No one witnessing a burglary in progress would call 911 and ask for a doctor. Likewise, it makes no sense for a doctor to consult a cop about prescribing medications. Yet in the past decade, law enforcement, driven by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has taken a large and inappropriate role in monitoring and dictating the amount and kind of pain medications doctors may prescribe. Once this threshold is crossed, doctors are subjected to tactics that would horrify anyone with even a passing knowledge of the Constitution. Fortunately, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously decided such tactics are unacceptable.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Lawyer: Former president of North Carolina NAACP found dead

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release indicated that either family or friends found him, but did not provide any further details. The death was confirmed earlier in the day by Mark Cummings, a Greensboro attorney who said he was representing Spearman. Cummings declined to provide additional details about the death and did not say what he was representing Spearman for. “In the mold of Dr. King, he truly was a drum major for justice,” Cummings said. “He saw the good in everybody in every situation, even those of his detractors, even those who would criticize him. He always found a way to see the best in them.”
GREENSBORO, NC
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Celebrity YouTuber cites Supreme Court gun ruling in bid to dismiss machine gun charges

Lawyers seeking to invalidate a Wisconsin-based YouTube celebrity's gun crime indictment are citing a recent Supreme Court decision over gun rights, calling the state's 78-year-old law regulating machine guns unconstitutional. Attorneys for Matthew Hoover, a Wisconsin gun dealer whose YouTube channel has nearly 151,000 subscribers, have asked a judge in...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy