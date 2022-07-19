ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

An Adorable Cat Cafe Is Cozying Up on South Lamar

By Nadia Chaudhury
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new cafe touting adorable, adoptable cats and coffee is opening in Austin. Purrfecto Cat Lounge is opening at 2300 South Lamar Boulevard, Unit 104, in the Zilker neighborhood starting on Wednesday, July 20. Purrfecto’s model allows people to book reservations, and then people can come in to play...

austin.eater.com

Comments / 2

 

