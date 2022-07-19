An Adorable Cat Cafe Is Cozying Up on South Lamar

Dog of the Week: Bosco (49599966) Bosco is a handsome 2-year-old who loves playing outside and is always up for an adventure. He likes to pick his dog friends, so if you're interested in adopting this cutie, bring your pup to the shelter to have an interaction with Bosco to see if he approves! Bosco loves spending time outside running around and playing fetch. If you're looking for an adventure buddy, look no further! Bosco has been looking for a furever home since February 15, 2022. That's 156 days without a loving family. Shelter staff has even caught him sitting in the corner of his kennel, facing the wall, looking very sad. Will you give Bosco a second chance at a full life? Because Bosco is a guardian angel, he has NO adoption fee. Adopt him today!

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO