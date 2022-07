Although he was away from Ohio State this spring, Noah Ruggles always planned to return for another season with the Buckeyes. Instead of going through practices and classes like the rest of the Buckeyes this spring, Ruggles spent the semester in his hometown of Tampa and traveling around the country. He didn’t actually need to take classes this spring – he’s still on track to get a master’s degree from Ohio State this fall – and his decision to take some time away came with the approval of Ryan Day, who signed off on the plan when Ruggles made the decision to use his additional year of eligibility.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO