SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man has been indicted in connection with the death of a woman who was found under his truck. According to a news release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 15 at approximately 3 a.m., Memphis police officers responded to the 5100 block of Winchester Road to a report of gunshots. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the body of 34-year-old Vonnie Payne partially under Christian Pitts’ white pickup truck.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO