My name is Jimmy Roland Herndon. I lived at 718 Maryland Street until fall of 1956, when we moved to Cleveland. The kids that I went to school with called me Jim Roland. I was born August 8, 1943, in the old Yettie Kirsting Hospital that was behind the icehouse. The icehouse was across the street from The Ott Hotel. You could get to it from an alley that was across the street from the courthouse. The alley was beside Chamblee Sandwich Shop. This was on the south side of the courthouse. You could also get to it from an alley on the north side of the icehouse. The hospital was later moved to the North side of town.

