ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Relationship of lower limb geometrics with femorotibial osteoarthritis in the toei cohort

By Dung Huu Tran
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteoarthritis (OA) is a common disease of joints that is more common in females than in males. It is characterized by severe knee degeneration, damaged cartilage and appearance of osteophytes. Hip geometry and morphometric parameters in the knee joint vary between the sexes and depend on the severity of OA and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Three and two-dimensional cardiac mechanics by speckle tracking are predictors of outcomes in chagas heart disease

Chagas disease (CD) is a neglected infectious disease associated with early mortality and substantial disability. Three-dimensional speckle tracking (3D STE) may play a role in the evaluation of CD. We aim to characterize new echocardiographic variables in patients with CD and to assess the hypothesis that 3D STE may predict outcomes. Seventy-two patients with CD were included. Clinical and conventional 2D and 3D STE analysis were performed. Patients were followed up for 60Â months. Clinical events were defined as hospitalization for heart failure, complex ventricular arrhythmias, heart transplant and all-cause death. Seventy-two patients were recruited and enrolled in three groups: left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF)"‰<"‰0.40 (N"‰="‰22; reduced LVEF or rLVEF); 0.40"‰â‰¤"‰LVEF"‰â‰¤"‰0.50 (N"‰="‰10; mildly reduced LVEF or mrLVEF) and LVEF"‰>"‰0.50 (N"‰="‰30; preserved LVEF or pLVEF). After a Cox model analysis, the top predictors of composite endpoints were 2D LV global longitudinal strain (GLS)"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰11.3% (AUC"‰="‰0.87), 2D LV global circumferential strain (GCS)"‰â‰¤"‰ âˆ’"‰10.1% (AUC"‰="‰0.79), 3D LV GLS"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰13% (AUC"‰="‰0.82), 3D LV area strain"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰16% (AUC"‰="‰0.81) and right ventricle (RV) GLS"‰â‰¤"‰âˆ’"‰17.2% (AUC"‰="‰0.78). Patients with CD and mrLVEF were morphologically similar to the rLVEF patients despite the benign evolution as the pLVEF group. RV GLS, 2D LV GLS, 2D LV GCS, 3D LV GLS, and 3D LV area strain are strong predictors of 60Â months outcomes in patients with CD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Dry preserved multilayered fibroblast cell sheets are a new manageable tool for regenerative medicine to promote wound healing

This study investigated the therapeutic effects of dry-preserved multi-layered fibroblast cell sheets (dry sheets) on cutaneous ulcers. Dry sheets were prepared by air-drying multi-layered fibroblast cell sheets (living sheets) to cease their life activities. Before in vivo application, we tested the release of growth factors into the medium to examine the mechanisms of dry sheets in wound healing. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) were released from both dry and living sheets, while high levels of fibroblast growth factor-2 (FGF-2) and high mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) protein were only from dry sheets. An in vitro fibroblast proliferation assay revealed that the dry sheet eluate significantly enhanced cell proliferation and VEGF and HGF production compared with living sheet eluate. FGF-2-neutralizing antibodies significantly blocked this proliferative response. In wounds created on diabetic mice, the dry sheet-treatment groups using autologous or allogeneic cells showed significantly accelerated wound closure compared with that in the no-treatment group. The storage stability of the dry sheet was better at refrigeration temperature than at room temperature and remained stable for at least 4Â weeks. Our data indicated that allogeneic dry sheets represent a promising new tool for regenerative medicine that promotes wound healing.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Gastrointestinal cancer-associated fibroblasts expressing Junctional Adhesion Molecule-A are amenable to infection by oncolytic reovirus

Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers are characterized by extensive tumor stroma that both promotes tumor progression and acts as a physical barrier for adjacent tumor cells, limiting the effect of current treatment modalities. Oncolytic virotherapy is currently investigated in clinical trials as a novel therapeutic agent for different malignancies of the GI tract, but it is largely unknown whether these viruses can also target the tumor stroma. Here, we investigated the tropism of two commonly studied OVs, adenovirus and reovirus, towards primary GI fibroblasts from human oesophageal, gastric, duodenal and pancreatic carcinomas (N"‰="‰36). GI fibroblasts were susceptible to type 3 Dearing (T3D) strain R124 and bioselected mutant reovirus (jin-3) infection but not oncolytic adenovirus (Ad5-Î”24). Efficient infection and apoptosis of human and mouse GI cancer-derived fibroblasts by these reoviruses was partially dependent on the expression of the reovirus entry receptor, Junctional Adhesion Molecule-A (JAM-A). Moreover, human GI cancer organoid-fibroblast co-cultures showed higher overall infectivity when containing JAM-A expressing fibroblasts as compared to JAM-A negative fibroblasts, indicating a potential role of JAM-A expressing fibroblasts for viral dissemination. We further show that JAM-A is not only necessary for efficient reovirus infection of fibroblasts but also partially mediates reovirus-induced apoptosis, dependent on signaling through the C-terminal PDZ-domain of JAM-A. Altogether, our data show the presence of JAM-A expressing fibroblasts in both human and murine GI cancers that are amenable to infection and induction of apoptosis by reovirus, extending the potential anti-cancer actions of reovirus with stromal targeting.
CANCER
Nature.com

Myasthenia gravis-specific aberrant neuromuscular gene expression by medullary thymic epithelial cells in thymoma

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a neurological disease caused by autoantibodies against neuromuscular-associated proteins. While MG frequently develops in thymoma patients, the etiologic factors for MG are not well understood. Here, by constructing a comprehensive atlas of thymoma using bulk and single-cell RNA-sequencing, we identify ectopic expression of neuromuscular molecules in MG-type thymoma. These molecules are found within a distinct subpopulation of medullary thymic epithelial cells (mTECs), which we name neuromuscular mTECs (nmTECs). MG-thymoma also exhibits microenvironments dedicated to autoantibody production, including ectopic germinal center formation, T follicular helper cell accumulation, and type 2 conventional dendritic cell migration. Cell"“cell interaction analysis also predicts the interaction between nmTECs and T/B cells via CXCL12-CXCR4. The enrichment of nmTECs presenting neuromuscular molecules within MG-thymoma is further confirmed immunohistochemically and by cellular composition estimation from the MG-thymoma transcriptome. Altogether, this study suggests that nmTECs have a significant function in MG pathogenesis via ectopic expression of neuromuscular molecules.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arthritis#Reproduction#Knee Osteoarthritis#Limb#Toei#Group 2#Group 3#Group 4
Nature.com

Relationship between hyperhomocysteinemia and coexisting obesity with low skeletal muscle mass in asymptomatic adult population

The relationship between hyperhomocysteinemia (HHcy) and obesity with low skeletal muscle mass (LMM) has not been established. We aim to assess the association between HHcy and the coexistence of obesity and LMM in asymptomatic adult population. We conducted a population-based cross-sectional study among asymptomatic individuals who underwent measurements of plasma homocysteine and body composition analysis. HHcy was defined as"‰>"‰15 umol/L, obesity as body mass index"‰â‰¥"‰25 (kg/m2), and LMM as skeletal muscle index less than 2 SD below the sex-specific mean of young adults. The participants were classified into 'control', 'obesity alone', 'LMM alone', and 'obesity with LMM'. Among 113,805 participants, the prevalence of HHcy was 8.3% in control, 8.7% in obesity alone, 10.0% in LMM alone, and 13.0% in obesity with LMM (p for trend"‰<"‰0.001). In a multivariable logistic regression analysis, the associations showed a positive trend for HHcy along the groups from obesity alone, to LMM alone, and to obesity with LMM. HHcy was independently associated with the presence of LMM alone (adjusted odds ratio 1.186 [95% confidence interval 1.117"“1.259]) and obesity with LMM (1.424 [1.134"“1.788]), respectively. This study demonstrated that HHcys was more strongly associated with coexistence of obesity and LMM than either condition alone in the adult population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert warns of new Covid symptom appearing at night

A Covid expert has spoken about new symptoms that those with the latest strain of the virus are experiencing - including one that appears at night. Irish professor Luke O'Neill said the newly identified sign of BA.5 variant of Omicron was published yesterday. The number of people across the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?

Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Terminally-ill boy 'no longer eligible' for US cancer trial

A father said he felt "helpless" after being told his 10-year-old son would not be accepted for a new cancer treatment in the US. Lucas was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) - a type of brain tumour - in April. Jamie Bottomley, from Rutland, said doctors in Washington...
CANCER
Nature.com

Proteins, possibly human, found in World War II concentration camp artifact

Museums displaying artifacts of the human struggle against oppression are often caught in their own internal struggle between presenting factual and unbiased descriptions of their collections, or relying on testament of survivors. Often this quandary is resolved in favor of what can be verified, not what is remembered. However, with improving instrumentation, methods and informatic approaches, science can help uncover evidence able to reconcile memory and facts. Following World War II, thousands of small, cement-like disks with numbers impressed on one side were found at concentration camps throughout Europe. Survivors claimed these disks were made of human cremains; museums erred on the side of caution-without documentation of the claims, was it justifiable to present them as fact? The ability to detect species relevant biological material in these disks could help resolve this question. Proteomic mass spectrometry of five disks revealed all contained proteins, including collagens and hemoglobins, suggesting they were made, at least in part, of animal remains. A new protein/informatics approach to species identification showed that while human was not always identified as the top contributor, human was the most likely explanation for one disk. To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration of protein recovery from cremains.Â Data are available via ProteomeXchange with identifier PXD035267.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hypertension and diabetes including their earlier stage are associated with increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a medical disaster for both the victim and the society. Despite intrinsic limitations in the management of SCA, primary prevention has been overlooked and risk factors for SCA are not fully understood. We aimed to evaluate whether hypertension and diabetes mellitus (DM), including pre-hypertension and impaired fasting glucose (IFG), are associated with increased risk of SCA. We performed a nationwide population-based analysis using the Korean National Health Insurance Service. People who underwent a national health check-up in 2009 were enrolled. The risk of SCA was evaluated in people with hypertension and DM with a clinical follow-up through December 2018. A total of 4,056,423 people with 33,345,378 person-years of follow-up and 16,352 SCA events were examined. People with hypertension had 65.4% increased risk of SCA (adjusted hazard ratio [HR]"‰="‰1.654 [1.572"“1.739]; p"‰<"‰0.001). Pre-hypertension was also associated with 21.3% increased risk of SCA (adjusted HR"‰="‰1.213 [1.158"“1.272]; p"‰<"‰0.001). People who had IFG and DM showed 7.5% (adjusted HR"‰="‰1.075 [1.035"“1.117]; p"‰<"‰0.001) and 80.1% (adjusted HR"‰="‰1.801 [1.731"“1.875]; p"‰<"‰0.001) increased risk of SCA, respectively. People with DM who took anti-diabetic medication showed significantly lower risk of SCA compared with uncontrolled DM patients (fasting glucose"‰â‰¥"‰200Â mg/dL) (adjusted HR"‰="‰0.625 [0.533"“0.733]; p"‰<"‰0.001). Coexistence of hypertension and DM was associated with an even higher risk of SCA (adjusted HR"‰="‰3.078 [2.877"“3.293]; p"‰<"‰0.001). In conclusion, the risk of SCA is significantly higher in people with hypertension and DM, including pre-hypertension and IFG. Adequate control of blood pressure and serum glucose can have a profound impact for the primary prevention of SCA in the general population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Aging induces severe SIV infection accompanied by an increase in follicular CD8+ T cells with overactive STAT3 signaling

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The number of elderly people living with HIV is increasing globally, and the condition of this population is relatively complicated due to the dual effects of aging and HIV infection. However, the impact of HIV infection combined with aging on the immune homeostasis of secondary lymphoid organs remains unclear. Here, we used the simian immunodeficiency virus mac239 (SIVmac239) strain to infect six young and six old Chinese rhesus macaques (ChRMs) and compared the infection characteristics of the two groups in the chronic stage through multiplex immunofluorescence staining of lymph nodes. The results showed that the SIV production and CD4/CD8 ratio inversion in old ChRMs were more severe than those in young ChRMs in both the peripheral blood and the lymph nodes, especially when a large number of CD8+ T cells infiltrated the follicles and germinal centers. STAT3 in these follicular CXCR5+CD8+ T cells was highly activated, with high expression of granzyme B, which might be caused by the severe inflammatory milieu in the follicles of old ChRMs. This study indicates that aging may be a cofactor involved in SIV-induced immune disorders in secondary lymphoid tissues, affecting the effective antiviral activity of highly enriched follicular CXCR5+CD8+ cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Angiogenic gene characterization and vessel permeability of dermal microvascular endothelial cells isolated from burn hypertrophic scar

Hypertrophic scar (HTS) formation is a common challenge for patients after burn injury. Dermal microvascular endothelial cells (DMVECs) are an understudied cell type in HTS. An increase in angiogenesis and microvessel density can be observed in HTS. Endothelial dysfunction may play a role in scar development. This study aims to generate a functional and expression profile of HTS DMVECs. We hypothesize that transcript and protein-level responses in HTS DMVECs differ from those in normal skin (NS). HTSs were created in red Duroc pigs. DMVECs were isolated using magnetic-activated cell sorting with ulex europaeus agglutinin 1 (UEA-1) lectin. Separate transwell inserts were used to form monolayers of HTS DMVECs and NS DMVECs. Cell injury was induced and permeability was assessed. Gene expression in HTS DMVECS versus NS DMVECs was measured. Select differentially expressed genes were further investigated. HTS had an increased area density of dermal microvasculature compared to NS. HTS DMVECs were 17.59% less permeable than normal DMVECs (p"‰<"‰0.05). After injury, NS DMVECs were 28.4% and HTS DMVECs were 18.8% more permeable than uninjured controls (28.4"‰Â±"‰4.8 vs 18.8"‰Â±"‰2.8; p"‰="‰0.11). PCR array identified 31 differentially expressed genes between HTS and NS DMVECs, of which 10 were upregulated and 21 were downregulated. qRT-PCR and ELISA studies were in accordance with the array. DMVECs expressed a mixed profile of factors that can contribute to and inhibit scar formation. HTS DMVECs have both a discordant response to cellular insults and baseline differences in function, supporting their proposed role in scar pathology. Further investigation of DMVECs is warranted to elucidate their contribution to HTS pathogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Alveolar macrophages: Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 242 (2022) Cite this article. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has caused more than 6.3 million deaths to date. Despite great efforts to curb the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), vaccines and neutralizing antibodies are in the gloom due to persistent viral mutations and antiviral compounds face challenges of specificity and safety. In addition, vaccines are unable to treat already-infected individuals, and antiviral drugs cannot be used prophylactically. Therefore, exploration of unconventional strategies to curb the current pandemic is highly urgent. Alveolar macrophages (AMs) residing on the surface of alveoli are the first immune cells that dispose of alveoli-invading viruses. Our findings demonstrate that M1 AMs have an acidic endosomal pH, thus favoring SARS-CoV-2 to leave endosomes and release into the cytosol where the virus initiates replication; in contrast, M2 AMs have an increased endosomal pH, which dampens the viral escape and facilitates delivery of the virus for lysosomal degradation. In this review, we propose that AMs are the Achilles' heel of SARS-CoV-2 infection and that modulation of the endosomal pH of AMs has the potential to eliminate invaded SARS-CoV-2; the same strategy might also be suitable for other lethal respiratory viruses.
CANCER
Nature.com

The value of testing for ATXN2 intermediate repeat expansions in routine clinical practice for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is genetically diverse, with numerous variants associated with either causing or increasing risk of developing the condition [1]. The increase in genetically-targeted therapies in development, combined with a greater appreciation for the role genetics plays in ALS, has led to a push for more widespread genetic testing as part of routine clinical care [2].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy