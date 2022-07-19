International Advisory Committee Holds Monthly Meeting Online July 21

The City of Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee (IAC) will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 pm, Thursday, July 21. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom using the meeting ID: 961 9238 7706 or to dial in by phone at 929-205-6099. Special guest Christina España, Governor Roy Cooper’s recently appointed deputy director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be hosting a listening session for Greensboro’s international community. España wants to learn more about what makes North Carolina a welcoming state, the challenges immigrants and refugees face, and what they need to succeed.

The IAC is an advisory committee of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the US and who represent Greensboro's diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes, and present its concerns to the Human Rights Commission and City Council.