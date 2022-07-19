ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Woman dies after police find her bound, shot; suspect ID’d

By Robin Kemp
claytoncrescent.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: CCPD has identified the suspect as Kevin Nicholas Barge, 44. Clayton County Police are asking for tips from the public as they look for a suspect who tied up a woman in College Park and shot her on July 5. The woman died on Sunday, July 17. Kevin...

claytoncrescent.org

Comments / 0

County
Clayton County, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
College Park, GA
College Park, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows teen suspect jumping five stories off Buckhead parking deck to escape police

Atlanta — A teenage suspect is in the hospital after police say he jumped five stories off of a parking deck at a Buckhead apartment complex to escape arrest. Newly released video shows Atlanta police trying to arrest three men they say were breaking into cars in the parking deck at the Icon Buckhead Apartments on Peachtree Road around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Guns, cocaine found in search of Clayton County storage locker, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers say a search of a Clayton County storage unit led to the discovery of dozens of weapons and crack cocaine. Officials with the Clayton County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the discovery was part of a joint investigation between federal law enforcement partners and the department's special operations narcotics unit.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot on I-75 may be connected to shooting scene, police say

ATLANTA - Investigators believe a man found shot along an Atlanta interstate highway may be connected to several cars being shot up at a gas station on Wednesday. Around 6:40 p.m., Atlanta police found a man shot in car pulled over in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Cleveland Avenue. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta woman shoots man in self-defense during assault, police say

ATLANTA - Police officers in Atlanta are trying to determine whether a woman will face charges for shooting a man overnight. Officials say the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near the 200 block of Greenhaven Drive SE. Investigators tell FOX 5 right now they believe...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Two teens killed in double homicide in Snellville

SNELLVILLE — Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a person shot call on Lake Drive in Snellville. Officers arrived on scene and located two teens dead from gunshot wounds. The victims in this incident have been identified as 17-year-old John Pendrack, of Snellville, and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds, of Conyers. Detectives have been working through the night and the investigation is ongoing.
SNELLVILLE, GA
Public Safety
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville man charged with murder in fentanyl overdose

A Gainesville man is in jail on a felony murder charge in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Lumpkin County. Law enforcement charged 34-year-old Joshua Arnes Maney on Monday after a seven-month-long investigation into the November 2021 death. The GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigated with assistance from...
GAINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office jailer arrested and terminated

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A jailer for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and terminated, according to a press release. The jailer has been identified as Kenneth Sutton and he is facing the following charges: violation of oath of office, conspiracy to commit introduction of contraband, introduction of contraband (drugs), distribution of MDMA (Ecstasy), distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, and more.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested in murder of coach during carjacking at Gwinnett County QT

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a beloved football coach during an attempted carjacking at a Gwinnett County gas station. "This incident was a very unusual circumstance and anything that makes our residents feel unsafe while they are in the county we look at very seriously," said Sgt. Jennifer Richter with Gwinnett County Police.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Arrests made in attempt to smuggle contraband into Dooly State Prison

Dooly Correctional Institution arrested two individuals for attempting to smuggle contraband into the Dooly State Prison. Zacarious Mantrel Sanders, 34, of Thomasville and Antonette Victoria Brooks, 27, of Hampton were found attempting to drop a drone, a controller, propellers, drone batteries, marijuana, tobacco, cellphones, and chargers near the facility July 17, 2022. Sanders was arrested July 18, 2022 and is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of tools for commission of a crime, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of narcotics. Sanders bond was set at $40,000.00. Brooks was arrested on July 17, 2022 and is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony with a bond set at $5,000.00.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man found shot inside car on I-75 in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Traffic on I-75 southbound was slowed down on Wednesday evening, as Atlanta police arrived near the exit of Cleveland Avenue, where they found a man shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. After authorities arrived at around 6:40 p.m., the man was transported...
CBS 46

Family identifies 2 teenagers found shot to death near Snellville park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County police are looking for the person(s) responsible after two teenagers were found shot to death near a park in Snellville. Officers responded to a person shot call along Lake Drive near Norris Lake just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, they said they found the two teenagers with gunshot wounds.

