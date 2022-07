Northland Neighborhoods, Inc. will host a forum for all candidates seeking election on the Aug. 2 ballot to the Clay County Commission to a forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. "While Clay County mayors and your (economic development council) led the effort to change our county government, creating seven commissioners instead of the previous three members, we know those efforts will be futile unless quality candidates are elected by informed voters," states a release from the Clay County Economic Development Council on the forum.

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO