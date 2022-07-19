ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

With Interest Rates Rising, Home Prices Fell in San Diego and Across State in June

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJrTh_0glCseke00
A for-sale sign on a Mission Hills home. File photo

Home prices in California and San Diego dipped slightly in June — and sales plummeted for homes priced over $2 million — as buyers faced higher interest rates, the California Association of Realtors reported.

The median price of a single-family home in San Diego County was $950,000 in June, down 2.1% from $970,000 in May. But the price remained well above the $865,000 recorded a year ago.

The statewide median price declined 4% in June to $863,790 from a record $900,170 in May but remained over the $819,630 level of June 2021.

“California’s housing market continues to moderate from the frenzied levels seen in the past two years, which is creating favorable conditions for buyers who lost offers or sat out during the fiercely competitive market,” said CAR President Otto Catrina, a Bay Area real estate broker, on Monday.

“With interest rates moving sideways in recent weeks and fewer homes now selling above listing price, prospective buyers have the rare opportunity to see more listings coming onto the market and face less competition that could force them to engage in a bidding war,” he said.

Transactions involving the most expensive homes fell across California. Sales of homes priced $2 million and up plummeted 17.9% from May.

By contrast, sales of home priced under $500,000 increased 2.1% statewide in June.

“Excluding the three-month pandemic lockdown period in 2020, June’s sales level was the lowest since April 2008. Pending sales data also suggests we can expect additional retreating in the coming months,” said CAR Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine.

“With inflation remaining high and interest rates expected to climb further in the coming months, the market will normalize further in the second half of the year with softer sales and more moderate price growth,” he said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

San Diego sees first drop in home prices this year

Mortgage rates remain high but home prices in San Diego seem to be going down. KPBS reporter Tania Thorne gives us the latest on the housing market. Mortgage rates remain high but home prices in San Diego seem to be going down. New data from CoreLogic/DQNews shows the median home price in San Diego County dropped by 2.9% last month to $825,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego County, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
San Diego County, CA
Real Estate
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal gas prices expected to fall below $5 in the coming days and weeks

LOS ANGELES — Southern California gas prices are likely to fall to less than $5 per gallon over the next few days and weeks, the American Automobile Association reported Thursday. After peaking at $6.46 last month, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area has been steadily falling and is now $5.87. That’s 19 cents less than last week and 53 cents less than last month, though it is still $1.52 higher than a year ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

California’s worst counties for commuters; No, L.A. isn’t No. 1

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Levine
PLANetizen

California Rents Could Spike by as Much as 10 Percent

Starting on August 1, California landlords can raise rents by as much as 10 percent, reports Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times. While a state law bars landlords from raising rent by more than 5 percent annually, the legislation also includes an allowance for an inflationary figure that varies by region. “In the first years that the law was in effect, the total allowable increase hovered between 5.7% and 9%.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsideconnect.com

The case for banning front lawns is stronger than ever

Man-made climate change is not the source of California’s water woes. I guarantee that some people will read those 11 words and dismiss anyone who utters them as a climate change denier or at least a member of the Flat Earth Society. But the science and history are absolutely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Interest Rates#Single Family Homes
KYLD WiLD 94.9

Here's How Much California Rent Is Expected To Rise In August

As inflation continues to impact Americans, it is only a matter of time until tenants see an increase in rent prices across the state. So, just how much can we expect prices to rise within the next few months? According to Planetizen, some landlords do not have to abide by local rent stabilization ordinances. This means that landlords will be able to raise rent by 10% in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CNET

Best Internet Providers in San Diego

Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy