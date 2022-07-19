ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Viral Video Shows Stunning Sight Hovering Over Arizona

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDsoy_0glCsczC00
Photo : Getty Images

A viral video showing a stunning sight above Arizona has already racked up over 3.5 million views on TikTok. 12 News reported that the video shows what seems to be a UFO floating above Tempe.

But don't worry, it was just a cloud.

The video shows a darker colored cloud that was shaped exactly like a flying saucer hovering over the Valley. One user commented, "A cloud? Lol." Another user wrote that it looks like an advertisement for Jordan Peele's film, "Nope." Universal Pictures even got in on the fun with a comment that simply said, "NOPE. ☁️ "

Check out the viral video below:

If you're still wondering what kind of cloud it is, 12 News meteorologist Krystle Henderson explained:

"Those clouds are notorious for being described as UFOs.They have a smooth, oval flying-saucer shaped look. They can be singular or stacked like pancakes. If. you Goole lenticular clouds you'll see other photos and see what I mean."

Weather.com says that lenticular clouds form when "relatively stable, fast-moving air is forced up and over a topographic barrier."

Comments / 18

MRoB
2d ago

The only time to get excited about clouds in Arizona is when they are cumulus clouds. Good timing on the picture of the Lenticular cloud though!

Reply
3
Related
Newsweek

Passenger Can't Believe View out the Plane Over Arizona: 'Meteor Crater'

A plane passenger couldn't believe their eyes when they looked out the window over Arizona and saw a meteor crater. The massive gouge in the Earth's surface was clearly visible from the sky, arguably one of the better vantage points to appreciate its vastness. The traveler shared a snap to Reddit, under username u/aurallyskilled, as they raved about the incredible view.
ARIZONA STATE
TMZ.com

Video Shows Moment Huge Waves Crash Wedding Party In Hawaii

Seaside parties might not be the wave ... at least not in Hawaii right now, where crazy high tides completely destroyed a wedding reception. It all went down over the weekend, on the west coast of Hawaii's Big Island at the Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua-Kona ... when a couple set out to have a beautiful beachside reception. And, some guests caught the whole thing on camera.
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

Terrifying Lake Mead photos show how bad the drought has gotten

Drought continues to pummel the American West and shows little sign of relenting as the country heads deeper into another hot, dry summer.Nowhere is the drought more apparent than in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir, located along the Colorado River in Arizona and Nevada behind the Hoover Dam.It’s just the latest turn in the decades-long “megadrought” that has decimated the region, and a symptom of the unfolding climate crisis.New and horrifying photos from the lake show just how bad conditions have become.This year, the lake has reached record low levels — currently at just 27 per cent of...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona#Viral Video#Astronomy#Tiktok#Universal Pictures#Goole#Weather Com
travelawaits.com

Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists

When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
TODAY.com

Video captures Colorado man gored by bison while protecting child at Yellowstone

A Colorado man was attacked by a bison Monday near Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park, in an incident that was captured on camera. The animal gored the 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, who stepped in to help others. A terrifying video shows the bison focused on two adults and a child when the man came in, only to be lifted off the ground by the creature, which could weigh up to 2,000 pounds. The two adults were able to step to the side while the man and child scurried away, and the man ended up going a hospital for injuries to his arm.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Heat deaths in large Arizona county hit half-year record

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county have hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the arid desert city while summer temperatures soar well into triple digits. The most recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17 heat associated fatalities were registered this year through the first week of July, with another 126 under investigation. About two-thirds of the deaths involved people who were outdoors. Other cities around the U.S. and the world are also sweating through earlier, more intense and longer lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warning. Record high temperatures currently grip Europe, with London officials asking people to stay home and wildfires raging in Spain, France and elsewhere. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the number of heat associated deaths reported during the first half are far greater those recorded during the same period in past years. There were 11 such fatalities in the first six months of 2021 with 107 more under investigation; four during that period in 2020 with another 48 under investigation; and three in 2019 with 27 more under investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Newsweek

Lake Mead Drought Shown In Dramatic New NASA Images

NASA pictures of Lake Mead taken from space show the dramatic drop in water levels since 2000. The photographs, taken by geographical monitoring satellites Landsat 7 and Landsat 8, show how far the shoreline of Lake Mead has crept inwards over the past two decades, with large portions of the lake's northern section having completely dried up.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy