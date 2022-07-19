Viral Video Shows Stunning Sight Hovering Over Arizona

Photo : Getty Images

A viral video showing a stunning sight above Arizona has already racked up over 3.5 million views on TikTok. 12 News reported that the video shows what seems to be a UFO floating above Tempe.

But don't worry, it was just a cloud.

The video shows a darker colored cloud that was shaped exactly like a flying saucer hovering over the Valley. One user commented, "A cloud? Lol." Another user wrote that it looks like an advertisement for Jordan Peele's film, "Nope." Universal Pictures even got in on the fun with a comment that simply said, "NOPE. ☁️ "

Check out the viral video below:

If you're still wondering what kind of cloud it is, 12 News meteorologist Krystle Henderson explained:

"Those clouds are notorious for being described as UFOs.They have a smooth, oval flying-saucer shaped look. They can be singular or stacked like pancakes. If. you Goole lenticular clouds you'll see other photos and see what I mean."

Weather.com says that lenticular clouds form when "relatively stable, fast-moving air is forced up and over a topographic barrier."