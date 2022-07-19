Georgetown ISD sets meal prices for 2022-23 school year

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newpaper) The Hays County Commissioners Court discussed adding extra school resource officers, or SROs, from the Hays County Sheriff's Office at various campuses throughout the county at the request of Hays CISD, Dripping Springs ISD and Wimberley ISD at a meeting July 19. Judge Ruben Becerra noted that San Marcos CISD was not mentioned as it is partnered with the San Marcos Police Department. Mike Davenport, Hays County Sheriff's Office chief deputy, said that there are 17 SROs, but that number will jump to 26. HCISD asked for three additional SROs; DSISD asked for one additional SRO; and WISD asked for two additional SROs. Davenport said he is confident the department could fill four of the six positions with existing staff that could start in August, leaving the department with two additional hires needed.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO