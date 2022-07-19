ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Georgetown ISD sets meal prices for 2022-23 school year

By Hunter Terrell
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GISD school lunches will increase $0.10 from their normal rate.(Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved school meal rates for the 2022-23 school year at its meeting...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Central Texas schools say "no" to shorter school weeks

SALADO, Texas — Some Texas schools are throwing away five day work weeks to attract more teachers. The Texas Tribune reported that it's those schools who have kept to a normal schedule that are losing their teachers. Schools in Central Texas, like Salado ISD and Moody ISD said they...
SALADO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, TX
Georgetown, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KVUE

Hygiene closet opens at Austin's Burnet Middle School

AUSTIN, Texas — Shampoo, laundry detergent, toothbrushes and more are now available at a new hygiene closet in the Burnet Middle School Family Resource Center. The closet is the result of a partnership between Superior HealthPlan and Austin Voices for Education and Youth (AVEY). Families can make once-a-month visits to the closet, located at 8401 Hathaway Drive, to get needed items "on designated Superior HealthPlan Hygiene Days," an AVEY release said.
AUSTIN, TX
B106

Could Killeen ISD Adopt 4-day School Week? These Texas Schools Have

What would a 4-day school week be like in Killeen, Texas? Could it happen?. There are several school districts in the state of Texas that have reduced their school schedules to run Monday through Thursday, and one of the benefits has been more teachers willing to work for them. Of course, the students aren't complaining either!
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meal#Approved School#School Lunches#Georgetown Isd#Gisd#Tda
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown adds FlashVote to outreach efforts

FlashVote allows citizens to provide feedback via text, email or voice memo to city leadership teams within 48 hours.(Community Impact Newspaper staff) Georgetown residents can now sign up for FlashVote, a survey tool that allows community members to have a voice in city government through text, email or voice responses, according to a release from the city.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

PfISD officials approve low-attendance waiver request for 2021-22 school year

Due to substantially low attendance at Pflugerville ISD during the 2021-22 school year, district officials unanimously approved a waiver request to help mitigate state funding losses. (Screenshot courtesy Pflugerville ISD) Due to several scenarios that affected attendance at Pflugerville ISD during the 2021-22 school year, district officials unanimously approved a...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
pvamu.edu

PVAMU community mourns loss of management major Zkira Kemp

The Office for the Dean of Students regrets to inform you of the death of Ms. Zkira Kemp, a Prairie View A&M University student. Ms. Kemp passed away on July 8, 2022. In her second year at PVAMU, Zkira was a Management major from Killeen, Texas. A 2020 graduate of Shoemaker High School, Zkira was a member of Austin Angels, working with special needs students.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Is The Site Of Building Pre-Fabricated “Micro Homes” For An Austin Based Company

Thanks to the Brazos Valley economic development corporation for sharing how a College Station company contributed to bring two Austin based companies together to start manufacturing pre-fabricated micro-homes in College Station. nVolve Technologies was hired by Casata Corporation to build 1,000 units to be delivered to Casata rental communities around...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD to host job fairs to fill vacancies

Here are the benefits offered by Austin ISD, according to the district's 2022-23 budget. (Courtesy Austin ISD) Austin ISD will hold job fairs July 19 and July 21 to fill teacher vacancies and other positions at the district’s central warehouse. Teacher vacancies have increased to 529 from 209 in...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners consider more school resource officers to Hays, Wimberley, Dripping Springs ISDs

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newpaper) The Hays County Commissioners Court discussed adding extra school resource officers, or SROs, from the Hays County Sheriff's Office at various campuses throughout the county at the request of Hays CISD, Dripping Springs ISD and Wimberley ISD at a meeting July 19. Judge Ruben Becerra noted that San Marcos CISD was not mentioned as it is partnered with the San Marcos Police Department. Mike Davenport, Hays County Sheriff's Office chief deputy, said that there are 17 SROs, but that number will jump to 26. HCISD asked for three additional SROs; DSISD asked for one additional SRO; and WISD asked for two additional SROs. Davenport said he is confident the department could fill four of the six positions with existing staff that could start in August, leaving the department with two additional hires needed.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Dustin David Scott, 41, of Georgetown

Dustin David Scott made his final exit from the stage of life on July 6, 2022. Sadly, after recovering from addiction, his body finally succumbed to the effects of the disease of alcoholism. He was 41 years of age and lived in Georgetown, Texas. Dustin was born in San Angelo, Texas, on February 25, 1981, to Amy and David Scott. He leaves behind his parents (Georgetown, Texas) and his two sisters and their families; Misty Scott Adair and John Adair and sons, Ian and Eliot (Georgetown, Texas), Jessica Scott Martin and Jon Martin and children, Billie Louise and Hiram (Chicago, Illinois), and grandfather, Sonny Anderson (Sonora, Texas). He also is survived by his treasured canine companion, Cash.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Breakdown: Here is what is in the proposed $190B Samsung expansions in Taylor and Austin

Taylor ISD has approved nine separate applications for facilities at the Taylor location, and Manor ISD approved two. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Samsung Austin Semiconductor, a company that has already committed to building a $17 billion semiconductor facility in Taylor, could increase its investment there by tens of billions of dollars and add several thousand new jobs.
TAYLOR, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy