Summer Is Extended With This Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mint Foam”

By Sneaker News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school semester is just weeks away (apologies for the reminder), so it’s time to maximize the remaining time under the sun before the daily drudgery of homework, lectures, and syllabi. Your favorite footwear brands are still pumping out summer-ready sneaker...

The Nike Air Max 90 Cleans Up In “Fire Red”

The Air Max 90 has indulged its wilder side many a time these past few months, playing around with everything from “Desert Camo” to a wide range of pastels. But here, the silhouette shows some rare restraint, outfitting much of itself in white. The neutral sees widespread use...
Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion In “Black”

As Nike Air Max technology continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the revolutionary application has led the way to one of the most jarring designs from the brand in recent memory: the Air Max Scorpion. Little has been unveiled via official channels, but leaked and professional imagery of the shoe...
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95

While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September

Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Bo Turf

The dual-sport legend known as Bo Jackson served as the face of much of Nike’s Trainer footwear line in the late 80s and early 90s, but most of those models were made specifically for the gym floor. Bo spent most of his time on turf and grass fields, so Nike concocted a model just for that purposes – the Air Bo Turf.
Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

The extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has occurred, these release date changes have become the norm in this day and age, with updates coming even the day before of an intended launch.
The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Gets A Spark With “Magic Ember”

The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 may be helping Christian Tresser’s original design celebrate its 25th anniversary, but it’s also cementing itself as one of the brand’s most compelling eco-friendly options to date. Recently, the trail-inspired, partly-recycled proposition emerged in a mix of “Black,” “Magic Ember,” “Hyper...
Royal Blue Accents This Nike Air Max 95 “Reflective”

Nike has tweaked the ever-ubiquitous “Triple Black” colorway many a time these past few decades. And with this upcoming Air Max 95, the brand has paired said scheme with blue accents and a series of reflective panels. Said blues are relegated to the branding, mainly, highlighting the Swoosh...
Familiar Greys And Volts Appear On The Nike Air Max 95

From fish scales to the skeletal system, the Air Max 95 has indulged in a wide range of different inspirations. Here, however, Nike forgoes their usual storytelling in favor of a simple, universal colorway. Volt, though seldom used here, still makes a notable impression: the neon shade highlights the Swoosh-covered...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54”

Save for a brief absence in 2020, Quai 54 has been going strong ever since 2003. And in just a few days, the 2022 tournament will be underway, meaning so too will the release of their accompanying selection of Jordans. Alongside an Air Jordan 1 Stash and a Luka 1, this will include a commemorative Air Jordan 7, which has just surfaced via official images.
Air Jordan Restocks On SNKRS Coming This Week

The latest in an ongoing series of restocks on the Nike SNKRS App is ready to go down this coming week. The SNKRS App just teased a re-release of three popular Jordan Retro drops of 2022; the three releases are confirmed to be the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10”, the Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”, and Air Jordan 12 “Playoffs”. All three releases instantly sold out upon their original arrival, and will likely disappear quickly once again.
Red-Toed Nike Air More Uptempos Are Arriving In Kids Sizes

The never-ending renditions of 1996’s Nike Air More Uptempo adds another tally with this new take on the classic Chicago Bulls colors. While it seems that combination of red, black, and white has made its way onto this Scottie Pippen classic one too many times, Nike surprises us with A-grade color-blocking that should have Uptempo fans in a frenzy.
Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Release Date Confirmed

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s are without a doubt the most anticipated sneaker releases of this year. After 200 pairs of a Damier-printed colorway were made available via a Sotheby’s auction in February and sold for an average of $126,500 per pair, we’re now learning more about the styles that will be hitting retail soon.
The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Appears In White And Blue

Yet another means of introducing more sustainable product, the Terrascape collection has completely reimagined three core Air Max silhouettes: the Air Max 90, Air Max 97, and the Air Max Plus. And over the course of the last few months, the trio have produced a number of colorways, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
