Eddie Goldman: Opts to retire

The Ravens have reinstated Williams to their active roster per the NFL's official transaction log. Williams landed on the Ravens reserve/did not report list earlier in the week after he was the only member of Baltimore's rookie class not to show up to the first day of training-camp workouts. He is now ready to go, but still figures to face an uphill battle to make the team's Week 1 roster.
The Packers placed Crosby (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. During Green Bay's mandatory minicamp in June, Crosby didn't attempt a kick, instead spending time with the rehab group on a stationary bike. Whatever impacted him then continues to bother him at the outset of training camp, leaving undrafted rookie Gabe Brkic as the team's only healthy kicker at the moment. Crosby is eligible to practice and play in preseason games, though, giving him plenty of time to reach 100 percent for a Week 1 matchup at Minnesota.
Four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen will be making his college choice on Friday, and his commitment will be streamed live on CBS Sports HQ at 9 a.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page (or at this link here), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Otton (ankle) has received medical clearance Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Otton missed rookie minicamp while recovering from ankle surgery, but the 2022 third-round pick will be on the field when Tampa Bay's training camp kicks off July 27. The Buccaneers recently signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, who in addition to Cameron Brate could provide Otton with strong competition for Year 1 snaps.
Strachan is expected to miss the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury, Kevin Hickey of the Colts' website reports. Strachan was absent from spring workouts due to the same issue, and the extent of his absence remains unknown. The 2021 seventh-round pick caught just two of three targets for 26 yards across six appearances last year and was set to have an expanded role in 2022, but he'll have to fight for a roster spot after missing so much time during the offseason.
With media days underway, the college football season is just around the corner -- and not far behind is the 2022-23 signing window. With recruiting picking up, Joenel Aguero, a four-star safety prospect from St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, will announce his college destination on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ.
Webb allowed a run on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in six innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday. The four walks were a season high for Webb, who was able to navigate the danger fairly well. He threw 63 of 103 pitches for strikes, though his control was not as sharp as usual. The right-hander still picked up his eighth straight quality start while lowering his ERA to 2.77 with a 1.12 WHIP and 103:32 K:BB across 123.2 innings in 20 starts. He's projected for a road start in Arizona next week.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Niang (kneecap) won't participate to begin training camp and will likely land on the active/PUP list, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Niang suffered a torn patella tendon during Week 17 last year and was placed on injured reserve shortly after, ending his...
McMillan (knee) was added to the Patriots' active/PUP list Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. McMillan will not be allowed to practice during New England's upcoming training camp until he is removed from this list - a move that the Patriots can make at any time before the start of the regular season. The linebacker suffered a torn ACL last offseason, forcing him to miss the entirety of the 2021 campaign. McMillan is expected to make a full recovery from this injury, and he should push for a role at inside linebacker behind Ja'Whaun Bentley and Mack Wilson heading into the regular season.
The Packers placed Tonyan (knee) on the active/PUP list Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Tonyan was putting together a lackluster follow-up to his 2020 breakout when he was lost for the season Week 8 last fall, the result of a torn ACL in his left knee. Overall, he hauled in 18 of 29 targets for 204 yards and two touchdowns in eight appearances, after going for 52-586-11 on 59 targets the previous year. Regarding Friday's development, it comes as no surprise, as the tight end was unable to participate in the offseason program, making him an iffy prospect to be available Week 1 at Minnesota. If Tonyan isn't cleared by that point, Green Bay will rely on Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis, Tyler Davis and Dominique Dafney at the position in the early going.
The Ravens placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Williams was the only member of Baltimore's rookie class not to show up for the first day of training-camp workout. He signed with the team in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon and faces an uphill battle to make the Ravens' Week 1 roster.
Fortes is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers. Fortes made three consecutive starts for the Marlins at one point last week, but he'll be on the bench for the third time in four games while Jacob Stallings gets the nod behind the dish. Though Fortes has been the far more productive hitter of the two backstops this season, Stallings' defensive acumen looks as though it'll be enough to make him Option 1A behind the plate for Miami as the team opens its second-half schedule.
Thomas was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. After he rejoined the organization at the end of June, Thomas will make his way to Atlanta ahead of the Angels' first series of the second half Friday. The outfielder has appeared in one game in the big leagues this season, going 0-for-2 with a walk and run scored June 9 versus the Red Sox. David MacKinnon was optioned to Salt Lake on Friday in a corresponding move.
