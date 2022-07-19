Selena Gomez Can’t Stop Wearing This Dainty Gold Necklace

Click here to read the full article.

Selena Gomez is beauty, grace and classy taste. From her stunning red carpet looks down to the skincare products she uses , we have full trust in everything she wears and uses. That includes what’s on her when she’s working on set, too. There are always some sartorial hidden gems when it comes to celebs’ outfits while shooting a show or movie, and we found one Selena sported on repeat in Only Murders in the Building .

Selena’s character, Mabel, wore Rellery’s Marigold Initial Necklace all throughout filming the Hulu series, and we can totally see why. The necklace is made from a super thick layer of 18k gold set over sterling silver.

This dynamic duo of metals is pretty to look at, but it’s also safe for sensitive skin, per the brand. And you know you’re getting the best quality because Rellery , an AAPI-founded jewelry brand, uses twice the plating of the industry standard, meaning your necklace will look even shinier and more blinged out. It also means your jewelry is here for the long haul and not just a year or two.

Now you might be wondering why there’s a marigold on Mabel’s necklace . It’s the October birth month flower and also a symbol of her Mexican heritage. The Marigold charm is already eye-catching on its own, but if you want to add a personal touch, pick out a tiny charm. Choose from the letters of the alphabet or various other symbols, like the sun, an anchor or a rainbow.

Selena isn’t the only one who adores the Marigold Initial Necklace .

“Was pleasantly surprised with the thickness and quality of the pendants. Lovely pieces!” raved one five-star reviewer.

“Beautiful detail. Exactly as pictured,” wrote another shopper. “Loved it! Looks great on!” another reviewer added.

Whether you’re obsessed with Only Murders in the Building or are a die-hard Selener stan, take a page from the actress and let Rellery’s Marigold Initial Necklace sit pretty around your neck at all times. It’s the perfect dainty gold necklace to accessorize any outfit and looks just as beautiful when layered with other pieces.