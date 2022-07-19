ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Gavin Guidry, 2022 LSU signee, announces decision to attend LSU

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRlj6_0glCojjl00

LSU entered the third day of the 2022 MLB draft with several of its incoming recruits ranked among the best prospects available. But one of those players, four-star infielder Gavin Guidry, announced on Tuesday that he will not be going pro and will head to Baton Rouge, instead.

Guidry is a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the 6-foot-2, 180-pound player was one of the best signees in the Tigers’ No. 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class. On the first night of the draft alone, five LSU signees were picked, all of which are expected to go pro. Guidry joins Paxton Kling and Chase Shores, who also withdrew their names from the draft.

It’s a fact of life in college baseball that when you sign an elite recruiting class, it’s going to be raided by major league clubs in the draft. Though several of the best players to sign with LSU this past cycle aren’t likely to make it to campus, it’s still a talented haul for coach Jay Johnson heading into his second year in the bayou.

