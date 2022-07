July 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods on Saturday. The 2 1/2-minute preview, which had about 250,000 views on YouTube by midday, shows Zachary Levi as the titular superhero struggling to figure out where he fits in with the other superheroes in the universe, such as Aquaman and The Flash.

MOVIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO